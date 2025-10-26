Long-awaited Jack Nicklaus Aberdeenshire golf course unveils opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-awaited Jack Nicklaus Aberdeenshire golf course unveils opening date

Plans for the development were announced back in 2008.

By Chris Cromar
Jack Nicklaus at the Ury Estate site.
Jack Nicklaus at the Ury Estate site. Image: Big Partnership/Ury Estates.

A new Aberdeenshire golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus is expected to partially open next year, 18 years after its plans were revealed.

The championship course at Ury Estate in Stonehaven is scheduled to be fully completed in 2027, after a £17 million loan from digital bank OakNorth was secured.

A 1,600-acre countryside resort, the Signature golf course will also feature the restored Ury House and luxury homes.

First announced back in 2008, the development has been delayed by financial crises and red tape.

However, following a recent visit, Nicklaus – who won 18 major championships – said he is delighted with the golf course’s design and is highly anticipating its opening.

Outside of Ury House.
Ury House is getting revamped as part of the works. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It always takes a while to create a great golf course, but I believe the Ury Estate course will be worth the wait and also worthy of Scotland and its global reputation for exceptional golf.

“I am enormously pleased with the design of the course and believe it will be enjoyed by golfers for many generations,” Nicklaus said.

The £17m loan will support the “much-needed” development of 18 luxury homes at Jack Nicklaus Village and 71 family homes at Glen Ury View.

It will also enable progress on infrastructure works servicing retail development.

‘Very special environment for people to enjoy for generations to come’

Founder of FM Group, Jonathan Milne said: “We are delighted to have worked with Mr Nicklaus over many years in developing the golf course and believe we will create a very special environment for people to enjoy for generations to come.

“I would especially like to thank the Stonehaven community and Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support as we bring the vision for Ury Estate to life.”

Fraser McPhail, senior director of debt finance at OakNorth, added: “Ury Estate is an iconic project that embodies the spirit of Scottish heritage and ambition.

“Our funding will help accelerate its transformation into a premier resort and residential community, underpinned by the world-class Jack Nicklaus golf course and the Silver Boar emblem.

“We’re proud to play a part in this milestone development.”

Jack Nicklaus standing outside Ury House.
Jack Nicklaud at the site back in 2007. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Initially, the golf course was due for completion in 2009, but work came to a halt in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

It was the global recession that put FM Developments into administration, the firm Ury House and the surrounding grounds were sold to in 2002.

According to golfing magazine Bunkered, Aberdeenshire Council approved resurrected plans in 2014, with the golf course given the green-light to arrive in 2016.

However, if all goes to plan it will host its first golfers a decade later.

Conversation