Long-awaited Jack Nicklaus Aberdeenshire golf course unveils opening date

A new Aberdeenshire golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus is expected to partially open next year, 18 years after its plans were revealed.

The championship course at Ury Estate in Stonehaven is scheduled to be fully completed in 2027, after a £17 million loan from digital bank OakNorth was secured.

A 1,600-acre countryside resort, the Signature golf course will also feature the restored Ury House and luxury homes.

First announced back in 2008, the development has been delayed by financial crises and red tape.

However, following a recent visit, Nicklaus – who won 18 major championships – said he is delighted with the golf course’s design and is highly anticipating its opening.

“It always takes a while to create a great golf course, but I believe the Ury Estate course will be worth the wait and also worthy of Scotland and its global reputation for exceptional golf.

“I am enormously pleased with the design of the course and believe it will be enjoyed by golfers for many generations,” Nicklaus said.

The £17m loan will support the “much-needed” development of 18 luxury homes at Jack Nicklaus Village and 71 family homes at Glen Ury View.

It will also enable progress on infrastructure works servicing retail development.

‘Very special environment for people to enjoy for generations to come’

Founder of FM Group, Jonathan Milne said: “We are delighted to have worked with Mr Nicklaus over many years in developing the golf course and believe we will create a very special environment for people to enjoy for generations to come.

“I would especially like to thank the Stonehaven community and Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support as we bring the vision for Ury Estate to life.”

Fraser McPhail, senior director of debt finance at OakNorth, added: “Ury Estate is an iconic project that embodies the spirit of Scottish heritage and ambition.

“Our funding will help accelerate its transformation into a premier resort and residential community, underpinned by the world-class Jack Nicklaus golf course and the Silver Boar emblem.

“We’re proud to play a part in this milestone development.”

Initially, the golf course was due for completion in 2009, but work came to a halt in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

It was the global recession that put FM Developments into administration, the firm Ury House and the surrounding grounds were sold to in 2002.

According to golfing magazine Bunkered, Aberdeenshire Council approved resurrected plans in 2014, with the golf course given the green-light to arrive in 2016.

However, if all goes to plan it will host its first golfers a decade later.