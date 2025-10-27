Fochabers man Murray McLaren missing since Sunday as Moray police appeal for help

A search is underway to find missing man Murray McLaren from Fochabers in Moray.

Mr McLaren, 42, was last seen around 11.30am on Sunday October 26 at the Co-op on High Street in the town.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing him.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in, of medium build, with short red hair.

Missing man Murray McLaren was wearing a blue hooded top

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Concerns are growing for his welfare as there have been no confirmed sightings since Sunday morning.

Inspector Graeme Cupples, of Police Scotland, said: “If you have seen Murray since Sunday morning, or have any information that could help officers trace him, please contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also appeal directly to Murray – please get in touch with us or go home. Your family and friends are very worried and just want to know that you are safe and well.”

Police say anyone who may have seen Murray or who has any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage from around the time he was last seen should come forward.

Information can be passed to police on 101, quoting incident number 2981 of Sunday October 26 2025.