Fochabers man Murray McLaren missing since Sunday as Moray police appeal for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fochabers man Murray McLaren missing since Sunday as Moray police appeal for help

He was last seen at the Co-op on High Street at 11.30am.

By Louise Glen
Murray McLaren has been reported missing from Fochabers, he is wearing a blue t-shirt and has a gold chain on. He has ginger hair.
Murray McLaren is missing from Fochabers. Image: Police Scotland.

A search is underway to find missing man Murray McLaren from Fochabers in Moray.

Mr McLaren, 42, was last seen around 11.30am on Sunday October 26 at the Co-op on High Street in the town.

Police are now appealing for the public’s help in tracing him.

He is described as white, 5ft 11in, of medium build, with short red hair.

Missing man Murray McLaren was wearing a blue hooded top

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Concerns are growing for his welfare as there have been no confirmed sightings since Sunday morning.

Inspector Graeme Cupples, of Police Scotland, said: “If you have seen Murray since Sunday morning, or have any information that could help officers trace him, please contact us as soon as possible.

“We would also appeal directly to Murray – please get in touch with us or go home. Your family and friends are very worried and just want to know that you are safe and well.”

Police say anyone who may have seen Murray or who has any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage from around the time he was last seen should come forward.

Information can be passed to police on 101, quoting incident number 2981 of Sunday October 26 2025.

Conversation