A948 Ellon to New Deer road closed after car ‘rolls over’ on flooded road

A section of the A948 Ellon to Auchnagatt road, near New Arc, has been blocked in both directions after reports of a car rolling over.

The incident was first reported at 7.03am on Monday October 27, and is affecting the route between the B9030 and the Stuartfield turn-off.

Emergency services are understood to be at the scene.

A948 road blocked at Stuartfield turn off

The road is impassable due to both the overturned vehicle and excess surface water.

It is understood that no one was injured in the incident.

A post on AA Traffic News read: ” Road blocked due to a rolled over car and flooding on the A948 both ways from the B9030 to Stuartfield turn off.”

Despite the blockage, traffic is said to be coping well, with no significant delays reported in the area at this time.

We have requested additional information from the police.