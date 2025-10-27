£220,000 supercar dumped in bog on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

£220,000 supercar dumped in bog on Skye

The vehicle was spotted sitting nose-down in the muck just off on the A87.

By Louise Glen
A luxury McLaren 720S sportscar in a bog on the Isle of Skye.
A sports car ended up in a bog on the Isle of Skye. Image: Duncan Simpson.

You expect the odd sheep, boot, or broken umbrella to turn up in a bog on Skye — but not a McLaren 720S.

Yet that’s exactly what one road user stumbled upon at the weekend: a high-end, £220,000 British supercar, sitting nose-down in the muck halfway between Sligachan and Portree on the A87.

The sleek sports car, which features butterfly doors and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine, was snapped off the roadside and shared to the Skye to Inverness Road Watch Facebook group on Saturday.

The vehicle appears to have sustained front-end damage.

It is understood that specialist equipment was taken to the area to remove the car from the bog.

The post by Duncan Simpson read: “Looks like recovery just starting for a sports car which is in the bog halfway between Sligachan and Portree.”

An edit later added simply: “Still in the bog on the way back.”

Luxury sports car found in a bog on Skye

The McLaren 720S is a rare sight on any road — let alone off it. With a limited global run of just 2,000 to 2,500 cars, it’s more often seen on track days than country lanes.

Retailing from £222,800, the vehicle can reach 0–60mph in under three seconds. Not that any of that helped once it hit the Skye peat.

It’s not yet known who was behind the wheel or how the car came to be there.

In the meantime, islanders and passing drivers have been left with a mystery — and a talking point.

“The roads have been bad,” one local commented. “But that’s still not quite what we expected to find in a bog.”

Commenting on the photograph, Rachel Taylor said: “Looks like it’s halfway between the road and the sea.

“How the hell did it get way over there may have even skipped a few bogs to reach that one.”

We have asked police for more information.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation