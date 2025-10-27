£220,000 supercar dumped in bog on Skye

You expect the odd sheep, boot, or broken umbrella to turn up in a bog on Skye — but not a McLaren 720S.

Yet that’s exactly what one road user stumbled upon at the weekend: a high-end, £220,000 British supercar, sitting nose-down in the muck halfway between Sligachan and Portree on the A87.

The sleek sports car, which features butterfly doors and a 4.0-litre twin-turbo engine, was snapped off the roadside and shared to the Skye to Inverness Road Watch Facebook group on Saturday.

The vehicle appears to have sustained front-end damage.

It is understood that specialist equipment was taken to the area to remove the car from the bog.

The post by Duncan Simpson read: “Looks like recovery just starting for a sports car which is in the bog halfway between Sligachan and Portree.”

An edit later added simply: “Still in the bog on the way back.”

The McLaren 720S is a rare sight on any road — let alone off it. With a limited global run of just 2,000 to 2,500 cars, it’s more often seen on track days than country lanes.

Retailing from £222,800, the vehicle can reach 0–60mph in under three seconds. Not that any of that helped once it hit the Skye peat.

It’s not yet known who was behind the wheel or how the car came to be there.

In the meantime, islanders and passing drivers have been left with a mystery — and a talking point.

“The roads have been bad,” one local commented. “But that’s still not quite what we expected to find in a bog.”

Commenting on the photograph, Rachel Taylor said: “Looks like it’s halfway between the road and the sea.

“How the hell did it get way over there may have even skipped a few bogs to reach that one.”

We have asked police for more information.

