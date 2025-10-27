Inverness city centre Domino’s to close after 20 years as pizza brand launches new store

It’s one in, one out for Domino’s pizza stores in Inverness as the firm announces its new shop will open tomorrow.

The Henderson Road branch will replace the firm’s existing takeaway on Academy Street, which will close after 20 years in business.

Signage has appeared outside a vacant unit this week, marking the launch of a new city centre offering.

Bosses have confirmed the premises will open to business tomorrow, following an extensive refit.

The food chain also has a unit in Balloan Road.

Gordon Buntin, Operations Director said: “We’re thrilled with this move and look forward to many more years at our new Inverness location.

“Our team of skilled pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers will continue to ensure local residents can always order the freshest pizza in town.”

New location for Domino’s Inverness

Domino’s will be the third retailer to occupy the space in recent years.

The Longman unit was previously home to Pagazzi Lighting.

In 2024, New Start Highland transformed the space into a pop-up shop.

The showroom has since been relocated to the former Dreams store on Longman Road.

Electricians are on site today, busy preparing for the grand opening tomorrow.

The new store has been transformed with new branding and a new kitchen area.

Domino’s will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Recruitment drive for new Domino’s store

A new store brings fresh job opportunities for local residents at Domino’s.

The operations director says they are on the lookout for staff aiming to launch a career in the hospitality industry.

He added: “We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our team, including managers, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

“With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

Domino’s Pizza set its sights on Oban

The announcement comes just days after plans were unveiled by the fast food chain to open a new premises in Oban.

The firm aims to occupy the former Chicken Cottage premises, following their closure.