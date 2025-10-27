Inverness city centre Domino’s to close after 20 years as pizza brand launches new store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness city centre Domino’s to close after 20 years as pizza brand launches new store

The new outlet will replace the firm's existing takeaway on Academy Street.

By Michelle Henderson
Domino's Pizza are launching a new and improved store on Henderson Road in Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
It’s one in, one out for Domino’s pizza stores in Inverness as the firm announces its new shop will open tomorrow.

The Henderson Road branch will replace the firm’s existing takeaway on Academy Street, which will close after 20 years in business.

Signage has appeared outside a vacant unit this week, marking the launch of a new city centre offering.

Bosses have confirmed the premises will open to business tomorrow, following an extensive refit.

The food chain also has a unit in Balloan Road.

Gordon Buntin, Operations Director said: “We’re thrilled with this move and look forward to many more years at our new Inverness location.

“Our team of skilled pizza makers, customer service colleagues and delivery drivers will continue to ensure local residents can always order the freshest pizza in town.”

New location for Domino’s Inverness

Domino’s will be the third retailer to occupy the space in recent years.

The Longman unit was previously home to Pagazzi Lighting.

In 2024, New Start Highland transformed the space into a pop-up shop.

The new Domino’s store will replace the firm’s existing Academy Street offering after 20 years of trade. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The showroom has since been relocated to the former Dreams store on Longman Road.

Electricians are on site today, busy preparing for the grand opening tomorrow.

The new store has been transformed with new branding and a new kitchen area.

Domino’s will be open from 11am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Recruitment drive for new Domino’s store

A new store brings fresh job opportunities for local residents at Domino’s.

The operations director says they are on the lookout for staff aiming to launch a career in the hospitality industry.

He added:  “We’re also on the lookout for exceptional people to be part of our team, including managers, in-store team members and delivery drivers.

“With more than four in five of our store managers starting their own career as a team member, these roles offer a great opportunity for ambitious people looking to grow and build a career with the nation’s best-loved pizza company!”

Domino’s Pizza set its sights on Oban

The announcement comes just days after plans were unveiled by the fast food chain to open a new premises in Oban.

The firm aims to occupy the former Chicken Cottage premises, following their closure.

