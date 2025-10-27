Lady Carbisdale backtracks on Prince Andrew invite after ‘hostile’ public reaction

Lady Carbisdale has backtracked on her recent offer for Prince Andrew to stay at her Highland castle due to the public’s “hostile” reaction.

Samantha Kane, who bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022, took to social media last week to share the invitation.

It followed reports he was to be “exiled” to the Castle of Mey in the Highlands by King Charles.

Ms Kane suggested her castle in Culrain was “more fit to receive a prince”.

However, she has said her “offer of support” has been met negatively by the public, with threats made against her and her home.

She has withdrawn her initial invitation but did say the royal family remains welcome.

In a new post, she wrote: “I wrote to His Majesty King Charles III and Prince Andrew, first to provide King Charles with an update on the progress of the wonderful restoration we have undertaken here at Carbisdale Castle which His Majesty was keenly following.

“In relation to offering the castle to accommodate Prince Andrew and his family if it pleases His Majesty and assist members of his Royal family, I took the opportunity to share the public’s negative views that have been expressed following my offer of support.

“Many of these views were hostile towards me in response to offering my castle to the prince, some threatening violence and even criminal damage.

“In the circumstances I think the offer is not going to be workable, unless the Crown deems fit to use Carbisdale Castle which of course remains available to serve your Majesty or members of your family if and when needed.”

Prince Andrew unlikely to move to Carbisdale Castle

Prince Andrew has hit headlines once again in recent weeks as fresh allegations against him came to light.

He announced he had given up his dukedom and other honours, including his Earl of Inverness title, days before the publication of his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

The prince is also facing pressure to leave his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor where he has effectively lived rent-free for more than two decades.

Latest reports suggest he may move to Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan previously lived.

The Government has refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.