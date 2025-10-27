Lady Carbisdale backtracks on Prince Andrew invite after ‘hostile’ public reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lady Carbisdale backtracks on Prince Andrew invite after ‘hostile’ public reaction

The owner of Carbisdale Castle shared the invitation last week.

By Ellie Milne
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew has stopped using his Duke of York and Earl of Inverness titles. Image: Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock.

Lady Carbisdale has backtracked on her recent offer for Prince Andrew to stay at her Highland castle due to the public’s “hostile” reaction.

Samantha Kane, who bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022, took to social media last week to share the invitation.

It followed reports he was to be “exiled” to the Castle of Mey in the Highlands by King Charles.

Ms Kane suggested her castle in Culrain was “more fit to receive a prince”.

However, she has said her “offer of support” has been met negatively by the public, with threats made against her and her home.

She has withdrawn her initial invitation but did say the royal family remains welcome.

Lady Carbisdale in Carbisdale Castle
Lady Carbisdale bought Carbisdale Castle in 2022. Image: Supplied.

In a new post, she wrote: “I wrote to His Majesty King Charles III and Prince Andrew, first to provide King Charles with an update on the progress of the wonderful restoration we have undertaken here at Carbisdale Castle which His Majesty was keenly following.

“In relation to offering the castle to accommodate Prince Andrew and his family if it pleases His Majesty and assist members of his Royal family, I took the opportunity to share the public’s negative views that have been expressed following my offer of support.

“Many of these views were hostile towards me in response to offering my castle to the prince, some threatening violence and even criminal damage.

“In the circumstances I think the offer is not going to be workable, unless the Crown deems fit to use Carbisdale Castle which of course remains available to serve your Majesty or members of your family if and when needed.”

Carbisdale Castle exterior
Carbisdale Castle in Culrain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Prince Andrew unlikely to move to Carbisdale Castle

Prince Andrew has hit headlines once again in recent weeks as fresh allegations against him came to light.

He announced he had given up his dukedom and other honours, including his Earl of Inverness title, days before the publication of his alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

The prince is also facing pressure to leave his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor where he has effectively lived rent-free for more than two decades.

Latest reports suggest he may move to Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan previously lived.

The Government has refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

