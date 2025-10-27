A dream come true: Yilmaz Snack Van to move to new permanent premises in Altens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A dream come true: Yilmaz Snack Van to move to new permanent premises in Altens

Yilmaz Huseyin has been operating for his popular snack van for more than 10 years.

By Ross Hempseed
A retail unit on an industrial estate on Hareness Road.
Yilmaz will take over the Take 5 Catering unit on Hareness Road. Image: Supplied.

A dream has come true for Aberdeen snack van owner Yilmaz Huseyin as he prepares to open his first permanent premises.

Yilmaz has operated Yilmaz’s Snack Van for more than a decade, becoming a familiar face around the city’s Altens Industrial Estate.

He has served countless workers and gained a loyal following.

But in his time on Hareness Road he has also faced several obstacles that have threatened his livelihood.

In June, Yilmaz was “devastated” to learn he could be forced out due to the installation of new cycle lanes.

The burger van on Hareness Road is up for sale.
Yilmaz Snack Van on Hareness Road. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

That left the future of Yilmaz’s snack van in serious doubt, but the businessman has now announced an exciting new venture

He will be taking over the Take 5 Catering unit, conveniently located just a short distance away on Hareness Road.

Take 5 has been operated by Brian Murray for the past 20 years and delivers lunches to nearby businesses.

According to a post by Yilmaz on social media, Brian is “hanging up his apron” and retiring.

Yilmaz Snack Van to move to new premises

He writes: “The post you’ve all been waiting for — our next adventure!

“We’re so excited (and grateful!) to share that we’ll be taking over Take 5 Catering

“The amazing Brian, who has run Take 5 so successfully for over 20 years, is now retiring and has given us an incredible opportunity.

“We don’t have to go far from all our amazing existing customers.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Yilmaz described Brian as a neighbour and friendly rival.

He said: “After nearly a decade of being neighbours, friends, and friendly rivals in business, it’s time to say a heartfelt congratulations on a well-earned retirement to my good friend next door.

Yilmaz, in branded apron, gives two thumbs-up as he prepares food in his van.
Yilmaz Huseyin is the owner of the snack van. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

“We’ve shared plenty of laughs and successes over the years — always pushing each other to do better and grow.

“The respect and friendship built through that time means the world, and it’s something I’ll always value.”

And he had a message to send directly to “the amazing Brian”, saying: “Wishing you all the happiness, health and relaxation you deserve in this next chapter.

“This isn’t goodbye — just a ‘see you soon’.

“Enjoy every moment of your well-deserved retirement.”

Yilmaz will officially take over Take 5 Catering on Monday November 3 and it will be known as Yilmaz Catering after that.

As for Yilmaz Snack Van, he plans to sell the van in the future.

