A dream come true: Yilmaz Snack Van to move to new permanent premises in Altens

A dream has come true for Aberdeen snack van owner Yilmaz Huseyin as he prepares to open his first permanent premises.

Yilmaz has operated Yilmaz’s Snack Van for more than a decade, becoming a familiar face around the city’s Altens Industrial Estate.

He has served countless workers and gained a loyal following.

But in his time on Hareness Road he has also faced several obstacles that have threatened his livelihood.

In June, Yilmaz was “devastated” to learn he could be forced out due to the installation of new cycle lanes.

That left the future of Yilmaz’s snack van in serious doubt, but the businessman has now announced an exciting new venture

He will be taking over the Take 5 Catering unit, conveniently located just a short distance away on Hareness Road.

Take 5 has been operated by Brian Murray for the past 20 years and delivers lunches to nearby businesses.

According to a post by Yilmaz on social media, Brian is “hanging up his apron” and retiring.

Yilmaz Snack Van to move to new premises

He writes: “The post you’ve all been waiting for — our next adventure!

“We’re so excited (and grateful!) to share that we’ll be taking over Take 5 Catering

“The amazing Brian, who has run Take 5 so successfully for over 20 years, is now retiring and has given us an incredible opportunity.

“We don’t have to go far from all our amazing existing customers.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Yilmaz described Brian as a neighbour and friendly rival.

He said: “After nearly a decade of being neighbours, friends, and friendly rivals in business, it’s time to say a heartfelt congratulations on a well-earned retirement to my good friend next door.

“We’ve shared plenty of laughs and successes over the years — always pushing each other to do better and grow.

“The respect and friendship built through that time means the world, and it’s something I’ll always value.”

And he had a message to send directly to “the amazing Brian”, saying: “Wishing you all the happiness, health and relaxation you deserve in this next chapter.

“This isn’t goodbye — just a ‘see you soon’.

“Enjoy every moment of your well-deserved retirement.”

Yilmaz will officially take over Take 5 Catering on Monday November 3 and it will be known as Yilmaz Catering after that.

As for Yilmaz Snack Van, he plans to sell the van in the future.