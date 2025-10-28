Six-bedroom mansion that was ‘first house in Cults’ on market for over £1.1 million

A stunning Aberdeen mansion house believed to be the first property built in the sought after Cults area has been put on the market.

Billed as one of the city’s “best kept secrets,” Cults House sits nestled in “secluded” garden grounds and has an asking price of offers over £1,100,000.

Dating back to 1690, it was built by the Irvine family who previously owned Drum Castle, to the west of Peterculter.

Now, the “rare opportunity” has come up to purchase the “beautifully presented” Grade B listed property through estate agents Savills.

The listing was recently added, advertising the six-bedroom and six-bathroom property with a guide price of offers over £1,150,000.

The interior features all the high ceilings, wood panelling and rustic fireplaces you’d expect in a house of this age.

But it has also been extensively modernised, to offer what sellers describe as the “perfect balance between old and new”.

It’s light and bright throughout, with an array of feature and stained glass windows and new skylights.

The grand entranceway leads into a main hallway with guest cloakroom and staircase.

It leads into an impressive billiard room which also offers an entranceway into the large garden.

Large rooms offer impressive living space

The substantial formal dining room is also on the ground floor, with a large open fire a key feature.

But the “heart of this home” is the open plan dining kitchen and family room, which offers seating and informal dining space.

The kitchen has light and modern units and a large central island with yet more space for dining.

There is also a “casual” outdoor space in the form of a ground floor conservatory.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, and a number of guest rooms.

It also where the Cults property’s fantastic library resides, with fitted bookshelves and steps leading to a home office.

The home sits within over an acre of gardens.

Savills estate agent Fiona Gormley, who is in charge of the sale, said: “The imaginative, creative and extensive gardens are both beautiful and tranquil.

“Internally, there is a successful blend of exquisite period features with sleek contemporary bathrooms and open plan living.”

Potential buyers can make enquiries on the Savills website.