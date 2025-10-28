Six-bedroom mansion that was ‘first house in Cults’ on market for over £1.1 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six-bedroom mansion that was ‘first house in Cults’ on market for over £1.1 million

The property dates back to 1690 and has been hailed as one of Aberdeen's 'best kept secrets'

By Graham Fleming
A stunning white house sits at the end of a stone pathway. The yard is filled with manicured bushes and large trees.
The property sits in impressive grounds. Image: Savills

A stunning Aberdeen mansion house believed to be the first property built in the sought after Cults area has been put on the market.

Billed as one of the city’s “best kept secrets,” Cults House sits nestled in “secluded” garden grounds and has an asking price of offers over £1,100,000.

Dating back to 1690, it was built by the Irvine family who previously owned Drum Castle, to the west of Peterculter.

Now, the “rare opportunity” has come up to purchase the “beautifully presented” Grade B listed property through estate agents Savills.

A white manor house is seen from across a cobblestone courtyard on a sunny day. Lush trees surround the house in the background, and it is framed by green foliage in the foreground.
Cults House is thought to be the first built in the area. Picture: Savills
An aerial view of a light colored house surrounded by lush green trees and gardens. The property sits within a "secluded" garden.
The property sits within a “secluded” garden. Image: Savills

The listing was recently added, advertising the six-bedroom and six-bathroom property with a guide price of offers over £1,150,000.

The interior features all the high ceilings, wood panelling and rustic fireplaces you’d expect in a house of this age.

But it has also been extensively modernised, to offer what sellers describe as the “perfect balance between old and new”.

It’s light and bright throughout, with an array of feature and stained glass windows and new skylights.

The grand entranceway leads into a main hallway with guest cloakroom and staircase.

A well-lit, open-plan home features a dining table, chairs, a bookshelf-lined wall, and a glimpse into the kitchen. A red chair near the fireplace adds a pop of colour to the neutral palette.
The home’s family area offers seating and space for informal dining. Picture: Savills
A spacious, bright kitchen boasts a large central island, ample counter space, and an open-concept design flowing into a cozy dining area. <yoastmark class=
The bright and modern kitchen features a large central island and leads into the family space. Image: Savills.
The image is a sun room. It has many windows looking out onto the grounds, and a skylight for maximum light.
An airy “sun room”. Picture: Savills

It leads into an impressive billiard room which also offers an entranceway into the large garden.

Large rooms offer impressive living space

The substantial formal dining room is also on the ground floor, with a large open fire a key feature.

But the “heart of this home” is the open plan dining kitchen and family room, which offers seating and informal dining space.

The kitchen has light and modern units and a large central island with yet more space for dining.

Dining room with a long table set for a meal, chairs around. A large window offers light, and walls are painted red.
The formal dining room. Image: Savills
A photo of a landing showing stairs, an archway into another room, and a white bookshelf., together with an impressive stained glass window.
A stunning stained glass window on one of the home’s landings. Picture: Savills
The image is a cozy sitting room of a property, decorated with red sofas and a large window offering a view of a green lawn. A rug anchors the seating arrangement, and soft lighting adds to the room's warm ambiance.
The property’s sitting room. Image: Savills

There is also a “casual” outdoor space in the form of a ground floor conservatory.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms, including a large master bedroom, and a number of guest rooms.

It also where the Cults property’s fantastic library resides, with fitted bookshelves and steps leading to a home office.

A bedroom has soft colors, including tan walls and carpet. The room is bright with natural light shining through a large bay window.
The master bedroom. Picture: Savills
Here's a bright bathroom under a sloping roof. A skylight illuminates a sink, toilet, and claw-foot tub, all on light woodgrain flooring. There is a large shower to the rear.
Could this be your dream home? Image: Savills

The home sits within over an acre of gardens.

Savills estate agent Fiona Gormley, who is in charge of the sale, said: “The imaginative, creative and extensive gardens are both beautiful and tranquil.

“Internally, there is a successful blend of exquisite period features with sleek contemporary bathrooms and open plan living.”

Potential buyers can make enquiries on the Savills website.

