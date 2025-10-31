Explore the path from Donmouth to Seaton Park in Kami Thomson’s best 13 photographs

Photographer Kami Thomson followed the riverside path from Donmouth to Seaton Park, capturing a peaceful stretch of Aberdeen where the River Don meets the sea.

The route begins at the nature reserve near the mouth of the Don, where seabirds gather along the estuary. From there, the path meanders inland, tracing the river through calm woodland alive with seasonal colour.

Walkers can pause to spot wildlife or simply enjoy the sound of the flowing river beneath the graceful arch of the Brig o’ Balgownie.

Finishing at Seaton Park, with its formal gardens and sweeping views towards Old Aberdeen, this easy and rewarding walk showcases a quieter side of the Granite City – where nature, history and community meet beside the Don.

About this series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of the most compelling locations around our area – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

Do you have an area, town, walk or building that you think we should feature?

Please send us your ideas using the form below.