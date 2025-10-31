Explore the path from Donmouth to Seaton Park in Kami Thomson’s best 13 photographs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Explore the path from Donmouth to Seaton Park in Kami Thomson’s best 13 photographs

Photographer Kami Thomson followed the riverside path from Donmouth to Seaton Park, capturing a peaceful stretch of Aberdeen where the River Don meets the sea.

View looking west up the River Don from Ellon Road in Aberdeen, showing riverside houses surrounded by autumn trees and reflections on still water.
Houses along the River Don west of Ellon Road, their reflections mirrored in the calm autumn water.
By Kami Thomson & Mark Asquith

The route begins at the nature reserve near the mouth of the Don, where seabirds gather along the estuary. From there, the path meanders inland, tracing the river through calm woodland alive with seasonal colour.

Walkers can pause to spot wildlife or simply enjoy the sound of the flowing river beneath the graceful arch of the Brig o’ Balgownie.

Finishing at Seaton Park, with its formal gardens and sweeping views towards Old Aberdeen, this easy and rewarding walk showcases a quieter side of the Granite City – where nature, history and community meet beside the Don.

View towards the mouth of the River Don from Ellon Road bridge in Aberdeen, showing sandy beach, calm water, and a ship offshore under grey skies.
Looking east from Ellon Road bridge, the River Don meets the North Sea as an offshore vessel waits beyond the shoreline.
View looking west along the River Don from Ellon Road in Aberdeen, showing calm water, autumn foliage, and riverside houses.
A calm stretch of the River Don flows west from Ellon Road, bordered by autumn trees and riverside homes.
Two cormorants perched on a fallen tree over the River Don east of Brig o’ Balgownie in Aberdeen, with reflections in calm water.
Cormorants rest on a fallen branch above the River Don, east of the Brig o’ Balgownie, drying their wings in the autumn light.
Medieval Brig o’ Balgownie reflected in the River Don at Aberdeen, framed by autumn leaves and fallen branches on the Donmouth to Seaton Park walk.
The Brig o’ Balgownie spans the River Don with quiet elegance, a 14th-century bridge long linked to Robert the Bruce’s reign.
Curved woodland path lined with railings and fallen leaves leading to the Brig o’ Balgownie along the River Don in Aberdeen.
A winding riverside path leads towards the Brig o’ Balgownie, bordered by autumn leaves and overhanging branches.
Bridge of Don in Aberdeen with cars crossing its stone arches over the River Don, reflected in calm water on the Donmouth to Seaton Park walk.
Traffic and pedestrians cross the historic Bridge of Don, where the River Don flows beneath its graceful stone arches towards the North Sea.
Autumn trees reflected in the calm River Don near Seaton Park in Aberdeen, showing bright foliage and blue sky in the water.
Trees in full autumn colour are mirrored in the still waters of the River Don near Seaton Park.
Woodland path covered in autumn leaves and bordered by a wooden fence, running from the Brig o’ Balgownie towards Seaton Park in Aberdeen.
Dappled sunlight filters through the trees along the riverside path leading from the Brig o’ Balgownie towards Seaton Park.
Topiary and bright flowerbeds along Cathedral Walk in Seaton Park, Aberdeen, at the end of the Donmouth to Seaton Park riverside walk.
Formal flowerbeds and topiary bring colour and structure to Cathedral Walk in Seaton Park, a tranquil end to the riverside route.
Walled garden entrance at Seaton Park in Aberdeen, with an open iron gate, brick archway, and autumn foliage on the ground.
An open gate invites visitors into the peaceful walled garden at Seaton Park, where autumn leaves frame the quiet path beyond.
Person sitting on a bench in Seaton Park, Aberdeen, looking over reeds and autumn trees in soft morning light with a large rock nearby.
Morning light settles over Seaton Park as a visitor pauses on a bench to take in the peaceful autumn view.
Two cyclists ride along a leaf-covered path through Seaton Park in Aberdeen during autumn, surrounded by trees with green and gold foliage.
Cyclists make their way through Seaton Park, where autumn leaves line the riverside path beneath the changing trees.

About this series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of the most compelling locations around our area – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Courier photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.

Do you have an area, town, walk or building that you think we should feature?

Please send us your ideas using the form below.