Should Huntly pensioner have been paid more than £20 for Orkney stools? Readers have their say

The £20 sale of two Orkney stools worth a possible fortune has ignited a debate among P&J readers on what the seller should have got for them.

Linda Baublys from Huntly sold the 60-year-old Orkney stools to a dealer at The Old Curiosity Shop in Keith for just £20.

The 74-year-old had no idea until after the sale that the stools could be worth more than £900.

After making the astonishing discovery, she attempted to buy the stools back only to be told they were not for sale.

The stools ended up on the shop’s Facebook page in a post that has now been taken down.

A spokesperson for The Old Curiosity Shop refused to comment.

The Press and Journal published the story about the Orkney stools ,which has sparked debate among readers.

A former antiques dealer even waded in on the subject saying that the dealer should have offered a fair price knowing what they were worth.

Philip Green stated: “It was a straight business transaction, let’s not all be indignant about it.

“If we were in a dealer’s shop and saw an item which in your opinion was underpriced how many of us would buy it and think we had a fantastic bargain. Most. Very few, zero would tell the dealer the true prominence.”

Lauren Hall wrote: “This is why you need to research your stuff first. Unfortunately, if you don’t know what you hav,e they are under no obligation to tell you.”

Seller should have been “offered a fair price” for her Orkney stools

Ian Murray said: “The lady disposed of her property in the worst possible way. Dealers will buy at the lowest possible price and sell on at the maximum price.

“Stay clear of them if you are disposing of goods, go to an auction house or sell online in the open market.”

Meg Innes called the whole ordeal “sad”.

She added: “Saw on an antique programme at weekend. Man bought Chinese vase in charity shop for £2.50 and sold it at auction for £900.

“Should always find items worth before selling. Dealers know what they looking for.”

Gordon Mcgregor said: “More like the dealer said they were worthless and offered them pennies. Knowing full well the worth of them.”

David Scott called it a “sickening amount of profit” to make on the stools.

Many others argued that the dealer was not wrong with what they did and that it was just an unfortunate situation.

Jacqui Harvey said she was an Antiques Dealer for 30 years.

She wrote: “If the dealer knew what they were worth, they should have offered her a fair price and left enough for their profit. She is an elderly lady and they have really treated her badly.

“In the Antiques Business, you cannot ever get your reputation and good name back and now people know not to take their antiques to this shop to sell.

“The shop may make a huge killing on these stools, but it would be the last one they make.”