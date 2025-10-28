Should Huntly pensioner have been paid more than £20 for Orkney stools? Readers have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Should Huntly pensioner have been paid more than £20 for Orkney stools? Readers have their say

Linda Baublys sold the antiques to a dealer in Keith only to discover they are worth a potential fortune.

By Ross Hempseed
The set of 3 Orkney stools
Huntly pensioner heartbroken after rare Orkney stools sold for £20 could be worth hundreds. Image: The Old Curiosity Shop.

The £20 sale of two Orkney stools worth a possible fortune has ignited a debate among P&J readers on what the seller should have got for them.

Linda Baublys from Huntly sold the 60-year-old Orkney stools to a dealer at The Old Curiosity Shop in Keith for just £20.

The 74-year-old had no idea until after the sale that the stools could be worth more than £900.

After making the astonishing discovery, she attempted to buy the stools back only to be told they were not for sale.

The stools ended up on the shop’s Facebook page in a post that has now been taken down.

A spokesperson for The Old Curiosity Shop refused to comment.

The Facebook post of the Orkney stools.
The stools as they appeared online. Image: Facebook.

The Press and Journal published the story about the Orkney stools ,which has sparked debate among readers.

A former antiques dealer even waded in on the subject saying that the dealer should have offered a fair price knowing what they were worth.

Philip Green stated: “It was a straight business transaction, let’s not all be indignant about it.

“If we were in a dealer’s shop and saw an item which in your opinion was underpriced how many of us would buy it and think we had a fantastic bargain. Most. Very few, zero would tell the dealer the true prominence.”

Lauren Hall wrote: “This is why you need to research your stuff first. Unfortunately, if you don’t know what you hav,e they are under no obligation to tell you.”

Seller should have been “offered a fair price” for her Orkney stools

Ian Murray said: “The lady disposed of her property in the worst possible way. Dealers will buy at the lowest possible price and sell on at the maximum price.

“Stay clear of them if you are disposing of goods, go to an auction house or sell online in the open market.”

Meg Innes called the whole ordeal “sad”.

She added: “Saw on an antique programme at weekend. Man bought Chinese vase in charity shop for £2.50 and sold it at auction for £900.

“Should always find items worth before selling. Dealers know what they looking for.”

Gordon Mcgregor said: “More like the dealer said they were worthless and offered them pennies. Knowing full well the worth of them.”

David Scott called it a “sickening amount of profit” to make on the stools.

The stools have a potential value of hundreds of pounds. Image: The Old Curiosity Shop

Many others argued that the dealer was not wrong with what they did and that it was just an unfortunate situation.

Jacqui Harvey said she was an Antiques Dealer for 30 years.

She wrote: “If the dealer knew what they were worth, they should have offered her a fair price and left enough for their profit. She is an elderly lady and they have really treated her badly.

“In the Antiques Business, you cannot ever get your reputation and good name back and now people know not to take their antiques to this shop to sell.

“The shop may make a huge killing on these stools, but it would be the last one they make.”

