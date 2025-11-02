Gallery: Peterhead 10k race draws hundreds to North District championships showcase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Peterhead 10k race draws hundreds to North District championships showcase

Peterhead’s Catto Park hosted the 10k run, bringing together runners and supporters for a memorable event.

Peterhead 10k run. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead 10k run. Image: Duncan Brown
By Katherine Ferries

Hundreds turned out as the Peterhead 10K Road Race, incorporating the North District 10K Championships, took place in Peterhead on Sunday November 2, 2025.

The event saw runners of all ages and abilities tackle the certified 10K route around the town, starting and finishing at the Catto Running Track.

Organised by Peterhead Athletics Club, the event was once again a great showcase of community spirit and athletic talent.

Photographer Duncan Brown was there to capture all the action.

Caitlin Willox and Shauni Gibb from Peterhead.
The 200-strong field sets off.
Runners set out to cover 10k round Peterhead
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Participants push through the Peterhead 10k.
Fraserburgh Running Club were well represented.
Laura Dawson and Joanne Philip made the trip down from Alves in Moray to compete.
Smiling runners enjoying the race.
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Runners take on the Peterhead 10k.
75-year-old, Charlie Noble and Gaenor Devine from Rosehearty took part in the run.
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Lorna Magowan, Fiona Taylor and Susan Pringle from Yvonne’s Outdoor Fitness class in Stonehaven.
Runners take on the Peterhead 10k.
Runners take on the Peterhead 10k.
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Runners take on the Peterhead 10k.
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Participants push through the Peterhead 10k.
Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course.
Waiting for the runners with their medals are Arlene McRae, Hayleigh Reid and race director Linda McGee
Runners take on the Peterhead 10k
Peterhead’s Mark Beagrie crosses the line first.
Jen Donaldson from Aberdeen AAC is first.
Jen Donaldson from Aberdeen AAC and Mark Beagrie from Peterhead won their respective races in personal best times, with Mark finishing in 35:24.9 and Jen in 36:52.2.
The medal every runner received.