News Gallery: Peterhead 10k race draws hundreds to North District championships showcase Peterhead's Catto Park hosted the 10k run, bringing together runners and supporters for a memorable event. Peterhead 10k run. Image: Duncan Brown By Katherine Ferries November 2 2025, 4:12 pm November 2 2025, 4:12 pm Hundreds turned out as the Peterhead 10K Road Race, incorporating the North District 10K Championships, took place in Peterhead on Sunday November 2, 2025. The event saw runners of all ages and abilities tackle the certified 10K route around the town, starting and finishing at the Catto Running Track. Organised by Peterhead Athletics Club, the event was once again a great showcase of community spirit and athletic talent. Photographer Duncan Brown was there to capture all the action. Caitlin Willox and Shauni Gibb from Peterhead. The 200-strong field sets off. Runners set out to cover 10k round Peterhead Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Participants push through the Peterhead 10k. Fraserburgh Running Club were well represented. Laura Dawson and Joanne Philip made the trip down from Alves in Moray to compete. Smiling runners enjoying the race. Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Runners take on the Peterhead 10k. 75-year-old, Charlie Noble and Gaenor Devine from Rosehearty took part in the run. Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Lorna Magowan, Fiona Taylor and Susan Pringle from Yvonne's Outdoor Fitness class in Stonehaven. Runners take on the Peterhead 10k. Runners take on the Peterhead 10k. Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Runners take on the Peterhead 10k. Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Participants push through the Peterhead 10k. Competitors tackle the Peterhead 10k course. Waiting for the runners with their medals are Arlene McRae, Hayleigh Reid and race director Linda McGee Runners take on the Peterhead 10k Peterhead's Mark Beagrie crosses the line first. Jen Donaldson from Aberdeen AAC is first. Jen Donaldson from Aberdeen AAC and Mark Beagrie from Peterhead won their respective races in personal best times, with Mark finishing in 35:24.9 and Jen in 36:52.2. The medal every runner received.