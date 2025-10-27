Ellon to host ‘quiet’ and ‘gentle’ fireworks display ahead of main Bonfire Night show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon to host ‘quiet’ and ‘gentle’ fireworks display ahead of main Bonfire Night show

The low-impact hour is said to be a first in the north-east and aims to be more inclusive.

By Ellie Milne
A group of people watch a red fireworks display at night. A child sits on a person's shoulders, also looking up at the fireworks.
The Ellon fireworks display is held at Gordon Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Organisers behind the annual Bonfire Night celebrations in Ellon are aiming to make the event more inclusive.

Ellon Round Table has shared the plans for its Sparks in the Park fireworks display which will take place on Saturday.

Thousands of people attend the gathering at Gordon Park in the town every year.

As well as the usual fireworks show, this year there will also be a “low-impact display” and an hour of activities.

A long exposure captures the colorful blur of a fairground ride at night. The ride sits in front of fairground booths under a dark sky.
The fireworks display at Gordon Park is always a popular event. Image: DC Thomson.

The upcoming event is believed to be the first Bonfire Night of its kind in the north-east.

For the first part of the event – between 4.30pm and 5.45pm – there will be less noise and no loud music.

This will be followed by a quieter fireworks display, which is scheduled to start at 5.30pm.

Quieter fireworks to kick-off Ellon display

Ellon Round Table has said the “low-impact” side of the event has been designed for those with additional support needs, as well as families with young children.

They shared a post online stating: “Expect less noise in the park and gentler display of fireworks.

Crowds gather to watch fireworks display. The colourful fairground can be seen in the background.
Crowds at the Ellon event in 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

“We hope everyone can enjoy the magic of Sparks in Gordon Park in comfort.

“Let’s make this the most inclusive fireworks night the north-east has ever seen.”

The main fireworks display will follow at 7.30pm.

Gordon Park will also be packed with fun fair rides and hot food stands.  The stalls will include Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza and Carron Fish Bar.

Ellon Round Table is also raising money for local charities and causes, with entry donations of £4 per adult and £1 per child suggested.

There will be no bonfire at the event, and visitors are also asked to leave dogs, alcohol and sparklers at home.

