Ellon to host ‘quiet’ and ‘gentle’ fireworks display ahead of main Bonfire Night show

Organisers behind the annual Bonfire Night celebrations in Ellon are aiming to make the event more inclusive.

Ellon Round Table has shared the plans for its Sparks in the Park fireworks display which will take place on Saturday.

Thousands of people attend the gathering at Gordon Park in the town every year.

As well as the usual fireworks show, this year there will also be a “low-impact display” and an hour of activities.

The upcoming event is believed to be the first Bonfire Night of its kind in the north-east.

For the first part of the event – between 4.30pm and 5.45pm – there will be less noise and no loud music.

This will be followed by a quieter fireworks display, which is scheduled to start at 5.30pm.

Quieter fireworks to kick-off Ellon display

Ellon Round Table has said the “low-impact” side of the event has been designed for those with additional support needs, as well as families with young children.

They shared a post online stating: “Expect less noise in the park and gentler display of fireworks.

“We hope everyone can enjoy the magic of Sparks in Gordon Park in comfort.

“Let’s make this the most inclusive fireworks night the north-east has ever seen.”

The main fireworks display will follow at 7.30pm.

Gordon Park will also be packed with fun fair rides and hot food stands. The stalls will include Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza and Carron Fish Bar.

Ellon Round Table is also raising money for local charities and causes, with entry donations of £4 per adult and £1 per child suggested.

There will be no bonfire at the event, and visitors are also asked to leave dogs, alcohol and sparklers at home.