Inverness High Street Greggs to open in ex-Shoe Zone as chain expands in Highlands

The chain will be moving into the former Shoe Zone unit at 46 High Street.

By Regan Parsons
Greggs is eyeing a move to Inverness. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Greggs is set to open a new location in the Highlands, moving into the former Shoe Zone unit on Inverness High Street.

The bakery chain has submitted planning permission for the former shoe shop at 46 High Street.

It will be the second Greggs in Inverness, though the first standalone unit, as it adds to the branch at the Esso station on Longman Road.

Some social media users have already reacted enthusiastically, with comments like “praise the lord!” and “so looking forward to that”.

Customers can enjoy a variety of both hot and cold food and drink options and, most famously, their steak bakes and vegan sausage rolls.

A Greggs bake in a bag.
Greggs offers plenty for customers, whether they want to sit in or take away. Image: Sophie Farquharson

It remains unclear when the new Greggs will open on Inverness High Street or how many jobs it will create.

Greggs has been contacted for further comment.

