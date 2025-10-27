‘I won’t be going bankrupt after all’: Torry Raac victims’ joy as end of nightmare in sight

“Absolutely gobsmacked” and “too shocked to speak” are just some of the sentiments of Torry Raac homeowners tonight, on hearing the good news their fight for fair house prices could soon be over.

The announcement comes after months of relentless pressure by Balnagask families and The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign, supported by Torry councillors, MSPs and local residents.

In a dramatic U-turn ahead of a special meeting of Aberdeen City Council tomorrow, it was revealed the local authority’s leadership now plans to make “improved” offers to the 135 Torry homeowners Trapped by Raac.

In essence, beleaguered Balnagask owner-occupiers facing bankruptcy and five-figure debts could now be offered a financial package roughly equal to their home’s pre-Raac valuation.

Read on to find out:

What we know so far

How stunned homeowners responded

What our politicians had to say

Good news on Torry Raac — but why now?

Almost two years into the Granite City’s Raac crisis, recently appointed Scottish cabinet secretary for housing Mairi McAllan visited Aberdeen last week. She met Raac-affected homeowners, tenants, city councillors and officers.

During her visit, she assured ACC that it would be eligible for £10m affordable housing funding, allowing the local authority “headspace” to rejig its own budgets to help with costs associated with Raac.

She also confirmed that it would be up to ACC how that money was spent, but insisted it could be available in “weeks, not months”.

After the gathering, we asked City co-leader Christian Allard if certainty around funding would now mean a better deal for struggling Torry families. He said he couldn’t make that promise, adding: “I can’t rob Peter to pay Paul.”

Yet today, just six days later, the SNP’s convener of communities, housing and public protection Miranda Radley not only welcomed Ms McAllan’s invitation to apply for £10 million but said the SNP-Lib Dem partnership agrees in principle to make improved and final offers to affected homeowners for the voluntary acquisition of their properties.

What is the new offer for Torry Raac homeowners?

Previously, as part of the voluntary acquisition scheme, Raac homeowners were offered terms similar to a compulsory purchase order.

They would get the value of their house taking the presence of Raac into consideration, disturbance costs, help with moving and legal fees.

For most homeowners, it meant facing losses of between £35-60,000.

Subject to a vote at a special council meeting tomorrow, Ms Radley confirmed that using the Capital Fund, the council will now pay homeowners market value of the property (post-Raac), legal and professional fees plus an additional payment equal to what was deducted for replacing a roof.

For four-bedroom properties — £44,000, three-bedroom properties — £37,000 and £20,000 for one-bedroom homes.

Ms Radley said: “This will bring our offers in line with previous buy-back offers. We’ve listened to folk saying they require pre-RAAC value to make this affordable and so we are doing what we can to achieve this.”

What about people who have already sold their house to the council?

It will be proposed at tomorrow’s meeting that a balancing payment will be paid to those who have already concluded missives or sold their property to the council.

The aim is to allow those families to be in an equivalent financial position to those who have not already concluded missives or sold their properties back to the council.

‘For the first time in a long time, we’ll sleep tonight’

One homeowner who will benefit from “back payments” is 29-year-old teacher Amie Bruce.

When she concluded her sale with Aberdeen City Council she was £42,000 worse off.

“I’m gobsmacked, if I’m honest, it’s incredible news for the likes of me.

“I was still in this fight for other people. I got a new house, and took a massive risk to do it. But I kept fighting knowing others weren’t able to do what I did.

“To hear this tonight is just phenomenal. For me it will mean I can make choices again. At the moment if something breaks down it can’t get fixed. I used every penny I had to reclaim my health and get another home.

“But for the rest of the people, this will be the first night in a very long time where the majority will get a good night’s sleep.

“All the hard work has paid off.

“We’re all really grateful to The P&J. When others didn’t show up you were there, keeping us on front pages, keeping the fight going. We won’t forget it.”

‘Is this actually real?’, asks campaign chair Ian Lippe

Chairman of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group, Ian Lippe, says he couldn’t speak when Lynn Winstanley called to tell him the news.

“I’ve not had a chance to process it.

“But on the surface it seems I won’t be going bankrupt after all.

“A massive thank you to everyone in our corner. This wouldn’t have happened without The P&J.

“Is it actually real? I’m on cloud nine.”

Retired nurse Dianne McDonald was just as surprised.

“Somebody just phoned me and I said ‘ah cannae believe it! Are you joking?’

“Although until it’s in the bank I’ll not celebrate just yet.

“It’s very, very good news.”

‘Our prayers have been answered, say Mitchell family

Widow, Seiyefa Van Der Kist, squealed in delight on hearing the news.

“I’m dancing,” she said. “Praise the Lord.”

She’s not the only one who believes something miraculous has occurred.

Stephen and Heather Mitchell were set to lose around £60,000 as a result of a low post-Raac valuation.

Tonight he told his church prayer group his prayers had been answered.

Dad-of-two Callum Shinnie, who also sold and moved worrying about the safety of his two young children, said he was “absolutely buzzing”.

“Such great news,” he said. “It will take a huge weight off our shoulders.”

Ray Davidson, also of TCRC, added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Aberdeen City Council has agreed to pay the owners of RAAC-affected homes in Balnagask the full market value for their properties.

“This is a huge relief for residents and a truly fair outcome. Heartfelt thanks go to The Press & Journal and the councillors who stood by the community — their persistence and support have made all the difference.”

‘If Aberdeen City Council sticks to its word, this is a victory’

As news of the SNP-LibDem partnership decision to increase offers spread, we asked Aberdeen’s politicians for their reaction.

Audrey Nicoll, SNP MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine said she welcomed the announcement as it aligned more closely with the “fair and meaningful resolution” sought by homeowners.

“I will obviously be scrutinising the detail more fully,” she added, “bearing in mind a key aspect of last weeks’ meeting was that the approach being taken should be on a case by case basis.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr, said it finally offers “light at the end of the tunnel”.

“If the SNP-Lib Dem administration does stick to its word, this is a victory for the people of Torry who have had to endure this living nightmare for far too long.

“The council must now stick to its promise and give timescales on when these funds will finally be released so this dreadful situation can be fixed once and for all.

“The P&J should be congratulated for its dedicated campaign at standing up for Torry homeowners and helping to get the result they deserve.”

‘Welcome news, but people have suffered’

Torry and Ferryhill Labour councillor Simon Watson described the news as a “win” for homeowners.

“Without doubt this is very welcome. The residents have fought heroically for a just outcome, and they have won.

“This has not been without pain and suffering for them and their families, and the tight knit community has suffered grievous damage.

“They are left wondering why it took the council so long to get to this stage, and if only a Holyrood election next year has caused this change. But now we need this money paying as soon as possible so families can move on, and a rebuilding plan to give a future for Balnagask.”

‘We left no stone unturned… we hope this helps’

Conservative group leader at ACC, councillor Richard Crooks said: “This is what our group has asked for from the start. I’m delighted for the homeowners but the bottom line is that before the administration does a lap of honour they have to realise what they put the people through.

“This is a good result, but they have let people down.”

Councillor Ian Yuill, Liberal Democrat co-leader of Aberdeen City Council pointed the finger of blame towards the UK government.

“Since the RAAC problem was first identified two years ago, we have strongly supported tenants and home-owners.

“It is appalling that previous UK governments left behind the dreadful legacy of this inadequate material used in housing. It is important to resolve the problems caused by earlier questionable decisions.

“The additional funding that has been made available means it is now possible to make an improved offer to homeowners. We very much hope this will help them in these very difficult circumstances and allow them to move forward with their lives.”

Miranda Radley of the SNP said earlier in the evening that the council promised not to leave any stone unturned crediting the Scottish Government with the opportunity to “make an improved offer to home owners in Balnagask.”