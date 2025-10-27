Boy, 16, appears in court in Aberdeen on attempted murder charge

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a weekend incident in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to Bon Accord Street around 3.05am on Sunday after two men, aged 18 and 20, sustained serious injuries.

Earlier today, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing five charges.

The first of those charges is one of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

Second is a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The third charge is one of possession of a knife.

According to court papers, the fourth charge is one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Finally, charge five is an allegation of drugs possession.

The boy, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea.

He was committed for further examination and granted bail.

Another hearing will be held at a future date.

On Sunday, police taped off a section of Bon Accord Square and could be seen conducting investigations in the area.

After the incident, Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV from Bon Accord Street in the early hours of Sunday to review their footage and share anything relevant with us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0639 of Sunday October 26 2025.