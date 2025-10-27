Two arrested after car ‘deliberately’ set on fire outside Peterhead prison

Two men have been arrested and charged following a deliberate Peterhead prison car fire.

The men, aged 29 and 34, are due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday after an incident outside HMP Grampian on September 2.

Police officers were called to the car park outside the prison after reports a teal-coloured Citroen C3 Cactus was on fire just after 1am.

The fire was eventually put out by a crew from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, with no injuries reported.

Pictures from the scene taken the next morning showed the front of the car and the windshield had been completely destroyed.

Police issued an appeal to find those responsible.

And it was announced today two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

Detective Sergeant Steven Young said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.”