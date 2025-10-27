Pair appear in court after £1 million drugs find in the Highlands

Two men have appeared in court charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the Highlands, which police estimate to be worth in excess of £1 million.

Police seized the drugs on the Black Isle over the course of 2025 following an extensive investigation.

The two men, Callum Sutherland and George Faulds, both aged 28 and from Inverness, were arrested.

They appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court earlier today.

Faulds was represented by solicitor advocate Mike Chapman and Sutherland by Inverness solicitor Marc Dickson.

Pair remanded until next hearing

Both accused made no plea, were committed for further examination and remanded in custody by Sheriff Nigel Cooke.

After the hearing, Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “Information from the public is absolutely crucial to our work and we ask anyone with knowledge about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”