News

Inverness restaurant Aye Eat announces closure due to family bereavement

Owners David and Roberta Shayer say they need to focus on family - but hope to find a buyer for the business.

By Regan Parsons
The exterior of Aye Eat on Inverness' High Street.
Aye Eats announced it will be closing its doors.

Inverness restaurant Aye Eat has announced with “deep regret” that it will be closing its premises.

Owners David and Roberta Shayer addressed the tough decision in a statement on social media.

They said that following a family bereavement, the High Street business is now up for sale.

They said it was “not an easy decision” but one that had to be made for the sake of their family.

“We want to extend our sincere thanks to all our valued customers for your support, to our local suppliers for standing by us and to our amazing staff for their hard work and dedication,” the couple write.

It comes after the passing of David’s father on October 12, a loss that has deeply affected their family.

“It made us reflect on how short life is, how much time the restaurant demands, and how important it is for us to be present for our three young children and one another,” they added.

The family are asking for people to give their understanding and respect as they grieve.

David and Roberta will now focus on supporting David’s mum in Elgin and spending time with family.

“Thank you again for being part of our journey — your kindness and support have meant the world to us,” they add.

Aye Eat closure after TikTok saga

Aye Eat’s closure follows a TikTok controversy, after a popular influencer criticised the restaurant’s food.

The restaurant had a strong 4.4-star rating on TripAdvisor.

Press and Journal reporter Alberto Lejarraga visited the now-closed restaurant and gave it a positive rating.

The business opened on the High Street back in 2024 and was a labour of love for the couple, who moved to Inverness in 2019.

