Airline on verge of collapse: Eastern Airways suspends all Aberdeen and Wick flights

Lifeline routes from Aberdeen and Wick are in danger, with the airline to be placed into administration.

By Mark Mackay
An Eastern Airways plane. in blue and white livery.
Eastern Airways is on the verge of collapse.

Regional airline Eastern Airways is on the brink of collapse, putting at risk hundreds of jobs and lifeline routes from Aberdeen and Wick.

The company, which runs services for the northernmost parts of the UK, announced on Monday that it is to appoint an administrator.

Numerous flights were cancelled on Monday, including routes between Aberdeen and Teesside and between Aberdeen and Wick.

And it has now suspended all operations, with all its operated flights cancelled.

Flights have been made possible thanks to significant financial support from the Scottish Government and Highland Council.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government provided £1 million in funding to keep the flights going for another year.

They have proved extremely important to those living in the Far North, with services between Wick John O’Groats Airport and Aberdeen International.

But the airline has faced regular criticism for a poor service.

In particular, it has gained a reputation for regularly cancelling flights.

Wick John O'Groats Airport.
Wick John O’Groats Airport. Image: Google Maps.

Eastern Airways customers urged not to go to airports

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has urged people not to go to airports after Eastern Airways suspended operations.

Selina Chadha, consumer and markets director at the CAA, said: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport.

“All Eastern Airways flights are cancelled.

“Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”

Customers are being urged to make alternative travel arrangements.

A history of cancellations

The Press and Journal’s City Team Leader Ben Hendry, who is originally from Wick, fears many customers may be left out of pocket.

He says: “I have been chasing Eastern Airways for a refund of £220 since March.

“And I now fear myself and countless others let down by their shoddy service might have to remain out of pocket.

“With such a terrible reputation for cancelled flights, they must owe quite a lot to customers.

“While this is sad news for Caithness, few will be really surprised.

“Eastern Airways had gained such a poor image, many must have been put off using the service.”

Eastern Airways has been approached for comment.

Loganair offer to help passengers and staff

The airline Loganair has said it will step in “to support passengers in any way we can”.

“As part of our commitment to keeping the islands connected, we’re introducing a special rescue fare on our Aberdeen/Kirkwall and Aberdeen/Sumburgh routes,” a spokesperson said.

They said the offer would “assist affected Eastern Airways customers in reaching their destinations”.

The firm has also announced it will “support affected Eastern Airways team members”.

It has urged staff to reach out to its recruitment team.

The struggle to provide lifeline flights

Flights from Wick to Aberdeen resumed in February 2022 after a two-year absence.

That was only made possible thanks to a major financial commitment – a £4 million public subsidy – provided by Highland Council and Transport Scotland.

They awarded Eastern Airways a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to operate the route for three years.

Aberdeen Airport sign
Eastern Airways flew a number of routes from Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

At the time, the importance of the deal and route to the people of the north Highlands was highlighted by Caithness Chamber of Commerce.

It said the business community would be among the biggest beneficiaries.

The reintroduction was said to be worth about 20 jobs within the Wick community.

The PSO was to be funded for three years, with a commitment of £1m per year from the Scottish Government and £300,000 per year from Highland Council.

