Cameron Barracks in Inverness to house 300 asylum seekers as hotel use ends

The scheme will be temporary, the Home Office insists.

By Louise Glen
Armed Forces Day flag raised at Cameron Barracks in Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Cameron Barracks in Inverness is to be used to house hundreds of asylum seekers as the UK Government pushes to end the use of hotels for migrant accommodation within a year.

According to reports, 900 migrants will be sent to army bases and it is understood 300 of those will be sent to the Highland Capital.

The historic military site, which dates back more than 140 years and sits on the northern edge of Inverness, is expected to accommodate the migrants from late November, according to Home Office sources quoted by The Times.

It is one of two military sites being repurposed as temporary accommodation, alongside Crowborough Camp in East Sussex, where a further 600 people will be housed.

The decision comes amid mounting pressure from Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to urgently find alternatives to hotels, which she has described as unsuitable, expensive and unsustainable.

The Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has reportedly told ministers he wants the use of hotels ended within 12 months, accelerating a previous pledge to phase them out by 2029.

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Image: PA.

Speaking to The Times, Home Office officials said the barracks will be refurbished to provide short-term accommodation and that work is “well under way”. Other sites, including industrial land and disused Ministry of Defence facilities, are also being assessed for similar use.

As part of the long-term plan, some locations may include prefabricated modular units, similar to Portakabins, designed to be installed quickly and provide basic shelter.

The use of military sites is also seen by officials as a possible deterrent to Channel crossings, offering a less attractive option than hotel accommodation.

Cameron Barracks has already played a role in asylum housing, having been used in recent years to accommodate Afghan families evacuated from Kabul following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in 2021.

That use ended earlier this year, when those families were relocated to other parts of Scotland.

Military site in Inverness to house asylum seekers will be temporary

While the Home Office insists that the current arrangement will be temporary, the plan is expected to be met with mixed responses from the local community.

Officials confirmed that the decision will be subject to consultation before any final deployment.

Critics have already voiced concern about the suitability of military facilities for housing vulnerable individuals.

The Refugee Council, a leading charity supporting people seeking asylum in the UK, has criticised the approach.

Cameron Barrack is set to house assylum seekers.
Cameron Barracks. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A spokesperson said: “This is simply exchanging one failed approach with another. Military sites are not appropriate for housing people who have often fled war or persecution.”

Officials within the Home Office are also understood to have raised concerns about the cost of preparing military accommodation.

However, a Home Office spokesperson said lessons had been learned and insisted safety and welfare standards would be met:

“This government will close every asylum hotel. Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward.”

“We are furious at the level of illegal migrants and asylum hotels.

“This government will close every asylum hotel.

“Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward to ease pressure on communities and cut asylum costs.”

