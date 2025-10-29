WATCH: Oban pensioner fined after mounting pavement and narrowly missing pedestrians

A pensioner who got his “foot stuck on his accelerator pedal” and went onto a busy pavement in Oban, narrowly missing pedestrians, was fined at the town’s sheriff court on Monday.

Gavin MacLean, 76, had a previously unblemished driving record, aside from three penalty points for speeding when he was 25.

A video of the incident was shared widely in the town and referred to in court evidence.

It shows MacLean darting right onto a triangular traffic island to avoid a man.

He then is seconds away from crashing head-on into a white van coming in the other direction – so he veers left across the road – and onto another pavement, narrowly avoiding a car.

The pensioner then darted back onto the road, overtook the car and drove off.

The retired civil engineer, who was said to have a background in health and safety, said he took evasive action when he could not dislodge his foot between the accelerator and the footwell.

Pedestrians were stunned as a car mounted the pavement in Oban

MacLean, of Ganavan Sands, pled guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.

Fiscal depute Daniel Lynch read the facts to the court.

He said: “At around 3.17pm on February 19, witnesses in George Street, Oban were on foot and waiting to cross the road.

“They observed a car travelling over the pedestrian area and forcing people to move out of the way.

“The car was then observed to have struck the pavement and then struck a lamppost. It was travelling at no more than 30mph.

“The vehicle then continued along the road.”

Police were then contacted and later that day attended at the man’s home.

After being questioned by officers, MacLean said: “I am really sorry, it must have been scary for the people.”

Derek Buchanan, defence agent, said: “I have never worked with someone more apologetic.

“There is no suggestion that this is anything but an unfortunate event.

“He is in shock that this has happened.”

Explaining what had happened, Mr Buchanan said: “He felt discomfort and attempted to put his arm on the central armrest.

“His right foot came off the accelerator and slipped between there and the footwell wall.

“He was wearing plimsolls, and the rubber contracted and wedged in the gap between the foot well and the accelerator.

“My client was in a state of high agitation and fearful of what could have happened.

“He steered the vehicle onto a gap in the road – otherwise he would have collided with the people.

Oban driver was said to be in a ‘state of shock’

“He was quickly able to get back onto the roadway, in a gap in the traffic and avoiding any pedestrians and cars, and he carried on doing so and continued his journey to Tesco’s supermarket.

“He was in a state of shock.”

When police arrived at his home, he described “openly and honestly” what had happened.

Maclean was said to drive no more than 5,000 miles a year – for trips to the hospital in Vale of Leven, taking his wife to appointments, and in pursuit of his hobby as a fisherman.

“This matter has been hanging over him for some time,” Mr Buchanan continued.

“He has been driving since then without incident.

“He has held his driving licence for 53 years, and in that time he has had one endorsement – at age 25 – for travelling at 36mph in a 30mph limit.”

Sheriff Ray Small said: “This was potentially a very serious incident if someone had been injured. At most, there was a scratch on a lamp post.

“The main consideration is the nature of your driving.

“I took into account your near impeccable driving for 55 years.

“I will endorse your licence with eight points, moderated from nine points for the timing of your plea.

“I am also fining you £400, which should be paid within 28 days.”

A victim surcharge was added to the fine, making the total £420.

