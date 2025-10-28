Glimpse inside disused £18k village hall near Peterhead ahead of auction

A disused village hall near Peterhead is set to be auctioned off next month – with a guide price of just £18,000.

The former Tortorston Hall is located in the quiet hamlet of Tortorston, around four miles west of Peterhead.

It was once a focal point for the local community but has stood unused for several years.

Sitting on a plot of just over 500 square metres, the hall is being described by property agents as an “ideal development property” subject to the necessary planning permissions.

The building is connected to mains water and electricity, and offers a generous internal layout including a main hall, rear hall, kitchen, store room, and separate ladies’ and gents’ toilets.

Despite its disused condition, the property’s rural position and proximity to Peterhead make it an appealing prospect for those seeking a unique renovation project.

Tortorston is a small settlement surrounded by open countryside.

It offers a peaceful lifestyle while remaining within easy reach of the town’s shops, schools and transport links.

The site lies close to the A950, providing straightforward access to both Peterhead and Aberdeen.

Auctioneers say the sale is expected to attract interest from developers and private buyers alike.

Particularly those looking to restore the building or repurpose it for residential use.

The hall, at Tortorston, Aberdeenshire, will be sold by public auction, with viewing arrangements available by appointment.