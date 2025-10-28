Man arrested after late-night Aberdeen taxi robbery

A man has been arrested and charged after a robbery inside an Aberdeen taxi.

Officers arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the late-night incident which occurred on Monday October 6.

That night, a taxi driver was allegedly robbed.

The driver previously told us that the seriousness of the attack had left him considering “quitting the job for good”.

The 33-year-old has now appeared in court over the incident. He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

We previously reported that another man and a woman had also been arrested in relation to this incident.

Police confirmed yesterday that they have now been released without charge.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen.

“A 59-year-old man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 13.”