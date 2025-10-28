News Man arrested after late-night Aberdeen taxi robbery A 33-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday. By Graham Fleming October 28 2025, 11:20 am October 28 2025, 11:20 am Share Man arrested after late-night Aberdeen taxi robbery Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6881033/man-arrested-after-shock-aberdeen-taxi-robbery/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident took place on Rowan Road. Image: Google. A man has been arrested and charged after a robbery inside an Aberdeen taxi. Officers arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the late-night incident which occurred on Monday October 6. That night, a taxi driver was allegedly robbed. The driver previously told us that the seriousness of the attack had left him considering “quitting the job for good”. The 33-year-old has now appeared in court over the incident. He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday. We previously reported that another man and a woman had also been arrested in relation to this incident. Police confirmed yesterday that they have now been released without charge. A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Monday October 6, we received a report of a robbery in the Rowan Road area of Aberdeen. “A 59-year-old man was threatened and had his mobile phone stolen. It was later recovered. “A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday October 13.”
