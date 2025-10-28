What did Highland Council know about Cameron Barracks asylum housing plans in Inverness? 7 key questions answered

Highland Council is to hold crunch talks after plans were revealed to house asylum seekers at Inverness’ Cameron Barracks.

The plans led by the Home Office would see more than 300 asylum seekers housed at the military site in Inverness.

It comes as the UK Government aims to end asylum housing within hotels across the country.

Migrants could be moved into the 140-year-old site from as early as late November.

Cameron Barracks was previously used as a refuge for migrants from Afghanistan back in 2021.

In response to the announcement, a statement was released from convener Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner, and opposition leader Alasdair Christie.

This addressed many of the unanswered questions about the asylum housing plans.

When did Highland Council know about the housing plans?

The joint statement revealed that Highland Council was only provided with confirmation of the plans on October 27 from the Home Office.

Who made the decision for Cameron Barracks to house migrants?

The Ministry of Defence, which owns Cameron Barracks, and the Home Office, the lead department for migrant resettlement, made the decision, according to council leaders.

Highland Council will have “no direct role in supporting the asylum seekers” as indicated by the UK government.

Why was Cameron Barracks chosen?

The leader of the council requested additional information from the Home Office about why Inverness was chosen as a location.

They also wanted to know how the Home Office planned for “community cohesion” with up to 300 migrants.

To date, the council has still not received a response after “repeated” attempts.

How long are migrants expected to be housed at Cameron Barracks?

The plan is for Cameron Barracks to serve as “transitional accommodation” from December 2025 and will last at least 12 months.

Will Highland Council receive additional funding?

This question remains unclear as the council leaders confirmed Cameron Barracks will be “self-contained”.

This means all necessary services will be provided on site.

The asylum seekers will also be “non-detained” and free to come and go as they wish.

Does Highland Council have concerns regarding the asylum housing plans?

Leaders say the Home Office will not process asylum claims in Inverness, which will “create more disruption”.

The statement reads: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

What is Highland Council’s next move?

A special meeting of the council will be held on Thursday November 6 after the Communities and Place Committee for members to discuss the UK Government plans to place asylum seekers in Inverness.