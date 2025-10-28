What did Highland Council know about Cameron Barracks asylum housing plans in Inverness? 7 key questions answered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What did Highland Council know about Cameron Barracks asylum housing plans in Inverness? 7 key questions answered

Crunch talks will be held about the Home Office's decision next week.

Cameron Barracks in Inverness where the Home Office plans to house asylum seekers.
Cameron Barracks in Inverness. Image: Moira MacKintosh
By Ross Hempseed

Highland Council is to hold crunch talks after plans were revealed to house asylum seekers at Inverness’ Cameron Barracks.

The plans led by the Home Office would see more than 300 asylum seekers housed at the military site in Inverness.

It comes as the UK Government aims to end asylum housing within hotels across the country.

Migrants could be moved into the 140-year-old site from as early as late November.

Cameron Barracks was previously used as a refuge for migrants from Afghanistan back in 2021.

In response to the announcement, a statement was released from convener Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner, and opposition leader Alasdair Christie.

This addressed many of the unanswered questions about the asylum housing plans.

When did Highland Council know about the housing plans?

The joint statement revealed that Highland Council was only provided with confirmation of the plans on October 27 from the Home Office.

Who made the decision for Cameron Barracks to house migrants?

The Ministry of Defence, which owns Cameron Barracks, and the Home Office, the lead department for migrant resettlement, made the decision, according to council leaders.

Highland Council will have “no direct role in supporting the asylum seekers” as indicated by the UK government.

Why was Cameron Barracks chosen?

The leader of the council requested additional information from the Home Office about why Inverness was chosen as a location.

They also wanted to know how the Home Office planned for “community cohesion” with up to 300 migrants.

To date, the council has still not received a response after “repeated” attempts.

How long are migrants expected to be housed at Cameron Barracks?

The plan is for Cameron Barracks to serve as “transitional accommodation” from December 2025 and will last at least 12 months.

Will Highland Council receive additional funding?

This question remains unclear as the council leaders confirmed Cameron Barracks will be “self-contained”.

This means all necessary services will be provided on site.

The asylum seekers will also be “non-detained” and free to come and go as they wish.

Does Highland Council have concerns regarding the asylum housing plans?

Leaders say the Home Office will not process asylum claims in Inverness, which will “create more disruption”.

The statement reads: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

What is Highland Council’s next move?

A special meeting of the council will be held on Thursday November 6 after the Communities and Place Committee for members to discuss the UK Government plans to place asylum seekers in Inverness.

