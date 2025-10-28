Future of Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters’ bus plunged into doubt as group hit with another £100 fine

The future of an Aberdeen FC supporters’ bus has been plunged into doubt after a row over parking has escalated.

Huntly supporters’ club have been parking on Linksfield Road near Pittodrie since the 1960s, but were shocked to suddenly see a yellow slip on their bus after returning from a cup match against Motherwell last month.

Eight other buses on the road were also slapped with fines, which ordered them to pay £100 to Aberdeen City Council – which has been appealed.

The surprise action was labelled a “poor reward for over 50 years of support,” by Huntly club chair Mr Alan Donald.

The Press and Journal reported on their plight last month, and since then buses have been parking in their usual place without issue.

That was until last Sunday’s match against Hibernian FC – where supporters once again returned to find a yellow slip on their buses’ windscreens.

Now, Mr Donald has said that the future of the supporters’ bus could be in doubt if the fines continue.

In that case, they would be forced to park on Beach Boulevard – which they say excludes their elderly supporters and those with mobility issues.

Future of supporters’ club cast into doubt

Speaking to The Press and Journal again, Mr Donald said loyal fans could cast doubt on the “viability” of the Aberdeen supporters bus.

He also called on Aberdeen FC for an urgent resolution.

He said: “If there continues to be parking problems near the stadium, it will certainly have an impact on the number of fans using the Supporters’ bus.

“It will, most likely, end up with many of the older supporters stopping going to games.

“In turn, this will make the buses more costly for the supporters’ club to run due to the likely reduction in the number of members using the service.

“Given the inability of AFC and the Council to come up with a viable solution and the lack of engagement with the supporters club, it leaves you wondering whether the Club truly values supporters.

“I’m totally scunnered by the whole situation.”

Aberdeen City Council (ACC) say that parking restrictions remain on the road.

An ACC spokesperson said: “Parking restrictions are in place on Linksfield Road, including double yellow and single yellow line no waiting restrictions.

“These restrictions apply to all vehicles, and there are no exemptions for buses to be parked on these restrictions.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of any individual cases.”

Treatment of supporters is ‘absolute disgrace’

We also spoke to some members of the club, who say they would be excluded from future fixtures by the repeated fines.

Brian, 80, told us the situation was an “absolute disgrace”.

He was bus convenor for the Huntly supporters’ club for over 40 years and has been attending games since 1960.

He said: “I have some health issues and can struggle to get back to the bus when it is on Linksfield Road, so if I had to walk any further, I’d probably no longer be able to go to games.

“We’ve been parking our bus on Linksfield Road for over 40 years at the request of the local authority, Aberdeen FC and the police.

“I think the current situation is absolutely disgraceful.

“I’m worried that with the extra cost of the fines, the fact that most buses run at a loss and the hassle for the bus companies, we could have to stop providing buses.

“I might no longer be able to attend Aberdeen games because the club and the council won’t come up with a solution to the current situation.

“It’s a poor reward for decades of loyal support in good times and in bad.”

Aberdeen FC was approached for comment.

We previously reported on a leaked email from a club executive that revealed that fans could be waiting until a new stadium is built for a proper resolution.

Bus fine situation is ‘extremely sad’

Jean, 81, has been attending on the Aberdeen supporters’ bus since 1983.

She added: “Without the supporter’s bus I wouldn’t be able to go to games.

“As I get older, it is getting more and more difficult to walk distances.

“There’s no way I could walk from Pittodrie to Beach Boulevard, which is one of the suggestions I’ve heard has been put forward.

“I find this whole situation really upsetting.

“It feels as if AFC senior management and ACC don’t care or aren’t interested about the impact on elderly or disabled fans from the country areas.”

“All they seem to want is our money.”