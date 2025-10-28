Future of Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters’ bus plunged into doubt as group hit with another £100 fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Future of Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters’ bus plunged into doubt as group hit with another £100 fine

One 80-year-old fan called the situation disgraceful as he fears the buses will stop running if a solution is not found.

The Huntly supporters group all posted up for a photograph in a grassy field.
The Huntly Aberdeen FC supporters group. Image: Supplied
By Graham Fleming

The future of an Aberdeen FC supporters’ bus has been plunged into doubt after a row over parking has escalated.

Huntly supporters’ club have been parking on Linksfield Road near Pittodrie since the 1960s, but were shocked to suddenly see a yellow slip on their bus after returning from a cup match against Motherwell last month.

Eight other buses on the road were also slapped with fines, which ordered them to pay £100 to Aberdeen City Council – which has been appealed.

The surprise action was labelled a “poor reward for over 50 years of support,” by Huntly club chair Mr Alan Donald.

An image of the entrance to Linksfield Road.
Linksfield Road has been used for football parking for many years. Image: Google

The Press and Journal reported on their plight last month, and since then buses have been parking in their usual place without issue.

That was until last Sunday’s match against Hibernian FC – where supporters once again returned to find a yellow slip on their buses’ windscreens.

Now, Mr Donald has said that the future of the supporters’ bus could be in doubt if the fines continue.

In that case, they would be forced to park on Beach Boulevard – which they say excludes their elderly supporters and those with mobility issues.

Future of supporters’ club cast into doubt

Speaking to The Press and Journal again, Mr Donald said loyal fans could cast doubt on the “viability” of the Aberdeen supporters bus.

He also called on Aberdeen FC for an urgent resolution.

He said: “If there continues to be parking problems near the stadium, it will certainly have an impact on the number of fans using the Supporters’ bus.

“It will, most likely, end up with many of the older supporters stopping going to games.

“In turn, this will make the buses more costly for the supporters’ club to run due to the likely reduction in the number of members using the service.

“Given the inability of AFC and the Council to come up with a viable solution and the lack of engagement with the supporters club, it leaves you wondering whether the Club truly values supporters.

“I’m totally scunnered by the whole situation.”

Aerial shot of Pittodrie stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland. The pitch is green and the stands are red and white, surrounded by urban buildings.
Some supporters say the fines could prevent them from going to games. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council (ACC) say that parking restrictions remain on the road.

An ACC spokesperson said: “Parking restrictions are in place on Linksfield Road, including double yellow and single yellow line no waiting restrictions.

“These restrictions apply to all vehicles, and there are no exemptions for buses to be parked on these restrictions.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of any individual cases.”

Treatment of supporters is ‘absolute disgrace’

We also spoke to some members of the club, who say they would be excluded from future fixtures by the repeated fines.

Brian, 80, told us the situation was an “absolute disgrace”.

He was bus convenor for the Huntly supporters’ club for over 40 years and has been attending games since 1960.

He said: “I have some health issues and can struggle to get back to the bus when it is on Linksfield Road, so if I had to walk any further, I’d probably no longer be able to go to games.

“We’ve been parking our bus on Linksfield Road for over 40 years at the request of the local authority, Aberdeen FC and the police.

“I think the current situation is absolutely disgraceful.

“I’m worried that with the extra cost of the fines, the fact that most buses run at a loss and the hassle for the bus companies, we could have to stop providing buses.

“I might no longer be able to attend Aberdeen games because the club and the council won’t come up with a solution to the current situation.

“It’s a poor reward for decades of loyal support in good times and in bad.”

Aberdeen FC was approached for comment.

We previously reported on a leaked email from a club executive that revealed that fans could be waiting until a new stadium is built for a proper resolution.

Bus fine situation is ‘extremely sad’

Jean, 81, has been attending on the Aberdeen supporters’ bus since 1983.

She added: “Without the supporter’s bus I wouldn’t be able to go to games.

“As I get older, it is getting more and more difficult to walk distances.

“There’s no way I could walk from Pittodrie to Beach Boulevard, which is one of the suggestions I’ve heard has been put forward.

“I find this whole situation really upsetting.

“It feels as if AFC senior management and ACC don’t care or aren’t interested about the impact on elderly or disabled fans from the country areas.”

“All they seem to want is our money.”

Conversation