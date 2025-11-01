Loch Awe Hotel head chef guilty of racist message and damaging room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Awe Hotel head chef guilty of racist message and damaging room

Andrew Norton, 30, was also found guilty of causing fear and alarm to an ex-partner.

By Louise Glen
Loch Awe Hotel where the incident happened in April.
The incident happened at the Loch Awe Hotel. Image: Google Maps.

A Kinlochbervie fish farmer who sent a racist message and caused damage to hotel staff accommodation must return to court for sentencing, a sheriff has ruled.

Andrew Norton, 30, was also found guilty of causing fear and alarm to an ex-partner.

He had already admitted sending a grossly offensive and racist WhatsApp message, but faced a trial for the other charges.

Chef had row with ex-partner

During a trial at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, it was heard that Norton – working as head chef at the Loch Awe Hotel near Oban – took a day off sick on 5 April with suspected heatstroke.

But he then asked a colleague to bring him beer.

So the hotel manager, who was his on-off partner, went to Norton’s room and things escalated.

Oban Sheriff Court heard the case of a hotel chef who smashed up a bedroom at Loch Awe Hotel.
The case called at Oban Sheriff Court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

One witness told the court: “It was like he had his guard up.

“I spoke to him about phoning in sick for work and hearing reports that he had asked staff to get alcohol for him.”

Ex-partner felt afraid of chef

An argument then broke out, which the witness said made her feel “scared”.

Photographs shown in court revealed four wardrobe doors had been flung across the room, causing significant damage to the staff accommodation.

In video footage played in court, Norton was heard shouting: “Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?”

Staff asked Norton to leave the hotel, and he did – only to return an hour later to ask for a salary advance.

Managers gave him the advance on condition of him leaving.

During the exchange, Norton was said to have thrown a bottle at the general manager.

Through his solicitor, Norton, of Inchrad Place, alleged it was the manager who had caused the damage.

‘Ridiculous claim that witness caused damage’

Sheriff Ray Small said: “As far as the first witness is concerned: She went to Norton’s room, and a most unsavoury incident unfolded.

“She was shouting and swearing as well.

“But other evidence shows she was lying on the stairs and was upset.

“In terms of the damage charge, I find it ridiculous that she, as the manager of the hotel, would cause extensive damage.”

Defence agent Derek Buchanan told the court: “My client says he has spent some £4,000 attending court.”

Sheriff Small questioned the figure, saying: “It might be slow to get here, but not £4,000.”

The case will call again at Paisley Sheriff Court on December 12 for sentencing.

