Loch Awe Hotel head chef guilty of racist message and damaging room

A Kinlochbervie fish farmer who sent a racist message and caused damage to hotel staff accommodation must return to court for sentencing, a sheriff has ruled.

Andrew Norton, 30, was also found guilty of causing fear and alarm to an ex-partner.

He had already admitted sending a grossly offensive and racist WhatsApp message, but faced a trial for the other charges.

Chef had row with ex-partner

During a trial at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday, it was heard that Norton – working as head chef at the Loch Awe Hotel near Oban – took a day off sick on 5 April with suspected heatstroke.

But he then asked a colleague to bring him beer.

So the hotel manager, who was his on-off partner, went to Norton’s room and things escalated.

One witness told the court: “It was like he had his guard up.

“I spoke to him about phoning in sick for work and hearing reports that he had asked staff to get alcohol for him.”

Ex-partner felt afraid of chef

An argument then broke out, which the witness said made her feel “scared”.

Photographs shown in court revealed four wardrobe doors had been flung across the room, causing significant damage to the staff accommodation.

In video footage played in court, Norton was heard shouting: “Who the f*** do you think you are talking to?”

Staff asked Norton to leave the hotel, and he did – only to return an hour later to ask for a salary advance.

Managers gave him the advance on condition of him leaving.

During the exchange, Norton was said to have thrown a bottle at the general manager.

Through his solicitor, Norton, of Inchrad Place, alleged it was the manager who had caused the damage.

‘Ridiculous claim that witness caused damage’

Sheriff Ray Small said: “As far as the first witness is concerned: She went to Norton’s room, and a most unsavoury incident unfolded.

“She was shouting and swearing as well.

“But other evidence shows she was lying on the stairs and was upset.

“In terms of the damage charge, I find it ridiculous that she, as the manager of the hotel, would cause extensive damage.”

Defence agent Derek Buchanan told the court: “My client says he has spent some £4,000 attending court.”

Sheriff Small questioned the figure, saying: “It might be slow to get here, but not £4,000.”

The case will call again at Paisley Sheriff Court on December 12 for sentencing.

