Mixed views over plans to house 300 migrants at Inverness Cameron Barracks

Plans to house hundreds of asylum seekers at Cameron Barracks in Inverness have been met with a mixed reaction.

The military base, which dates back more than 140 years, has been earmarked by the Home Office to house 300 people from next month.

The measure has been brought forward as the UK Government pushes for an alternative to using hotels as accommodation.

It follows mounting tension in towns and cities across the country, including Aberdeen, calling for an end to migrant hotels.

‘I would feel unsafe for my granddaughters’

On Monday, Invernesians woke up to the news that Cameron Barracks is to be transformed to provide a home for people flocking to the UK.

Some have stressed the positive impact already made in the Highlands by groups of asylum seekers and their value to the community.

But the news has come as an unwelcome surprise to others, who feel it’s a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’ and could jeopardise public safety.

We took to the streets to speak with locals to find out how they are feeling about the news.

One woman said she fears for the safety of her granddaughters, aged 13 and seven.

She said: “I don’t agree with this.

“There has been so much in the news about it all lately that I’d feel unsafe.

“And I would feel unsafe for my granddaughters as well.”

Another woman said she can sympathise with the people in need, but has been left with mixed feelings.

She said: “They have got to be placed somewhere for their safety, but we have to think of our own safety as well.

“Who are they bringing in?

“As a Christian I have mixed feelings, because you have got to help people, but at the same time it could bring trouble.”

Neighbours throw support behind Cameron Barracks plans

Some residents living near to Cameron Barracks have shown support for the venture.

In recent years, Afghan families evacuating from Kabul were housed near the base, building up a rapport with locals.

One Inverness resident said: “It’s good. There are a lot of asylum seekers already in the houses around the back, and they are lovely people.

“I have met quite a few. They are nice and friendly.

“They say it’s a lovely town and the people are nice.”

Another added: “What can you say. They have to go somewhere. And they don’t bother us.

“I know there are a lot of people against these immigrants, but what they are running away from is quite sad.”

Highland councillor welcomes abolishment of migrant hotels

Inverness Labour councillor Michael Gregson said he welcomes the move away from using hotels.

He said: “Although the Craigmonie Hotel and Elgin’s Eight Acres Hotel have been used in recent years, without incident, we welcome the move away from hotels being used for this purpose.

“The Government has halved the use of hotels and is aiming to bring this Tory legacy to an end.

“And Cameron Barracks, although venerable, has been acceptable in accommodating substantial numbers of Afghans.

“Their integration and cultural enrichment of the Highlands was recently witnessed in the pop-up Café in Church Street’s Café 1668 and the exhibition of artwork organised by the council’s adult learning team and the Highland Integration Network.

“Together with New Start, they have also worked so well with Syrian and Ukrainian refugees.

“Highland Council has an important role in being a welcoming host.”

Shoppers weigh in on Cameron Barracks plans

Not everyone we spoke to on the streets was from Inverness, but many still had an opinion on the plan.

Tim Smith, an aviation worker from Cawdor, spoke about the lack of consultation over the plans.

He said: “There is never any consultation about anything.

“It is all done without a buy-in from anybody locally.

“They decide to do things, but just forget about the people who live here.”

One shopper from Forres, who asked not to be named, feels “they shouldn’t be our problem”.

He said: “It is a waste of money as far as I am concerned.

“I know they have got to go somewhere, but how much is this costing the country?

“They shouldn’t be our problem.”

“We can’t look after our own soldiers and our own people who are sleeping in the streets.

Doug Thomson from Aberdeen added: “I don’t like it. We have hotels in Aberdeen taken up with migrants currently.

The 62-year-old said: “It’s a total waste of taxpayers’ money, and there are also a lot of locals, for instance, homeless people, who require assistance before some of these other people do.”