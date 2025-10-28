Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don recycling centre

Bridge of Don’s new £3.7 million recycling centre, which will replace the one on Scotstown Road, is to open on Thursday.

It is located at the former overspill car park of the AECC on Claymore Drive in the suburb.

The council-owned and Suez-run facility should match the services at Hazlehead Recycling Centre.

But the partners say it has an improved layout and provides more space, as well as accepting a wider range of recyclable materials.

The site includes a workshop and staff facilities and its the circular layout will include 25 skips.

It will be powered by solar panels.

And like its Hazlehead counterpart – which opened in 2014 – the new Bridge of Don recycling plant will include a reuse shop.

A number of second hand goods on sale.

Neighbours against proposals

The site was granted planning permission by Aberdeen City Council in June 2024.

Despite this, neighbours Aberdeen Energy Park and Royal Aberdeen Golf Club were against the proposals.

The world’s sixth oldest gold club feared noise from the site would affect golfers and “the sense of connection with the natural surroundings”.

However, the local authority promised to install special noise-cancelling barriers along its border with the course, as well as to plant trees at the site.

Construction on the recycling centre began in September last year and it was initially due to open in the spring.

That was, however, delayed “due to the installation of utilities” at the spot.

The existing recycling site will close permanently on October 30.

What are the opening hours?

The winter opening hours are Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.45pm.

Weekend opening will be between the hours of 9am and 4.45pm.

Its summer hours, which will begin on March 29, 2026, will see the centre open between 10am and 7.45pm through the week.

On a Saturday and Sunday, opening hours will be between 9am and 7.45pm.

It will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but open on all other public holidays.

What items will be accepted?

The following items will be accepted at the new recycling centre: