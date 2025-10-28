Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opening date revealed for new Bridge of Don recycling centre

Located near the old AECC, it will replace the current one at Scotstown Road.

By Chris Cromar
Aerial view of the Bridge of Don Recycling Centre.
Bridge of Don's new recycling centre is due to open this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Bridge of Don’s new £3.7 million recycling centre, which will replace the one on Scotstown Road, is to open on Thursday.

It is located at the former overspill car park of the AECC on Claymore Drive in the suburb.

The council-owned and Suez-run facility should match the services at Hazlehead Recycling Centre.

But the partners say it has an improved layout and provides more space, as well as accepting a wider range of recyclable materials.

The site includes a workshop and staff facilities and its the circular layout will include 25 skips.

It will be powered by solar panels.

The Bridge of Don Recycling Centre on a sunny day, with a number of vessels at sea to the rear.
The new facility is located at the former AECC’s overspill car park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And like its Hazlehead counterpart – which opened in 2014 –  the new Bridge of Don recycling plant will include a reuse shop.

A number of second hand goods on sale.

Neighbours against proposals

The site was granted planning permission by Aberdeen City Council in June 2024.

Despite this, neighbours Aberdeen Energy Park and Royal Aberdeen Golf Club were against the proposals.

The world’s sixth oldest gold club feared noise from the site would affect golfers and “the sense of connection with the natural surroundings”.

However, the local authority promised to install special noise-cancelling barriers along its border with the course, as well as to plant trees at the site.

Hazlehead Recycling Centre Reuse Shop.
Like Hazlehead, the new facility will be home to a reuse shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Construction on the recycling centre began in September last year and it was initially due to open in the spring.

That was, however, delayed “due to the installation of utilities” at the spot.

The existing recycling site will close permanently on October 30.

What are the opening hours?

The winter opening hours are Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.45pm.

Weekend opening will be between the hours of 9am and 4.45pm.

Its summer hours, which will begin on March 29, 2026, will see the centre open between 10am and 7.45pm through the week.

On a Saturday and Sunday, opening hours will be between 9am and 7.45pm.

It will be closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but open on all other public holidays.

What items will be accepted?

The following items will be accepted at the new recycling centre:

  • Bulky waste (including beds and mattresses, living room furniture and kitchen furniture etc.)
  • Car batteries
  • Cardboard
  • Cooking oil
  • Electrical items
  • Engine oil
  • Fluorescent tubes
  • Food and drink cans
  • Fridge and freezers
  • Garden waste (garden cuttings, weeds and leaves)
  • General bagged household waste
  • Glass bottles and jars
  • Household batteries
  • Lightbulbs
  • Paper
  • Plastics (including bottles, pots, tubs, trays and empty deodorant containers)
  • Scrap metal
  • TVs
  • Wood

