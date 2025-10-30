Elgin’s Spice Tandoori delighted with Asian North Restaurant of the Year win

Elgin’s Spice Tandoori has been crowned the best Asian restaurant in the north as it continues to pick up prizes.

It is the latest in a series of wins for manager Hussain Zakaria and his staff – but has already become one of their most-treasured.

And the team are now inviting customers to join them for a big buffet bash to celebrate the latest award win.

Hussain was joined at the 2025 Asian Restaurant Awards in Glasgow by as many of his staff as he could take and still keep the restaurant open.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, he said he’s delighted to see the business get the recognition it deserves.

Hussain described the latest win as “a big source of pride” as he thanked its loyal customers and community for their support.

‘This award is really special for us’

Spice Tandoori has proved a huge hit since it opened in the town about 25 years ago.

And it has taken part in the Asian Restaurant Awards almost every year.

Hussain said: “We’ve won quite a few in the past, but this one is really special for us.

“We always aim to serve our community and we’re thankful to our customers and our hardworking team who make our success possible.”

Part of the Spice Tandoori team travelled to Glasgow for the event and they were thrilled to hear their name announced in such a competitive category.

“It was very exciting,” Hussain said.

“It means a lot to us and was a really great feeling.

“We unfortunately couldn’t take everyone because of bookings.

“But we still had a great night and made memories we’ll never forget.”

He added: “It has always been our dream to bring real Indian flavour to Moray.

“And it’s not just about the food.

“We want every guest to feel like family when they visit.”

Celebratory buffet bash will raise cash for good cause

While the team had a great night at the awards, Hussain says the celebrations are far from over.

He wants customers to play a part as the Moss Street restaurant hosts a special night to mark its win.

Hussain said: “We’ll soon be hosting an award celebration buffet night, featuring food, entertainment and fundraising for Moray Food Plus.”

It takes place on November 16, with a live singer, Bollywood/Scottish fusion dance and a buffet filled with the restaurant’s own special blends of spices.