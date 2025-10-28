Huszti sisters: Aberdeen police team recognised for work on ’emotive’ disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta

Police in Aberdeen have been recognised for their work investigating the “emotive” case of the Huszti sisters.

The disappearance of 32-year-olds Eliza and Henrietta captured the attention of the north-east community – and Scotland – at the start of the year.

Originally from Hungary, the sisters were reported missing on January 7, with their last sighting at Victoria Bridge captured on CCTV.

Local officers, specialist search advisors and divers were all part of an extensive operation centred around the River Dee.

After weeks of uncertainty, the body of Henrietta was recovered from the water near Queen Elizabeth Bridge shortly before 8am on January 31.

Her sister Eliza’s body was recovered from the river that night.

Police team recognised for work on Huszti disappearance

The disappearance of the two sisters was quickly deemed out of character and deemed “high risk”.

Detective Chief Inspector John Lumsden told The Press and Journal: “We had a large demographic of support staff and officers across the north-east, and specialist support throughout Scotland, in the search for the sisters.

“It was quite an emotive investigation and the whole community was really supportive and concerned.

“It was quite clear that was felt throughout Scotland.”

The team of officers behind the extensive investigation have now been recognised for their work.

DCI Lumsden was joined by Chief Inspector Darren Bruce and Superintendent David Howieson at an award ceremony with other local officers on Tuesday.

He added: “It would be remiss if we didn’t recognise the efforts of every single officer involved.

“The dedication and compassion they showed throughout the inquiries essentially led us to the outcome of, sadly, recovering the sisters from the River Dee.”

Supporting family in Hungary

One of the most challenging aspects of the case was the fact the Huszti family were based in Hungary.

Family support officers worked with them directly, alongside an officer who spoke Hungarian.

DCI Lumsden said: “The assistance we got from law enforcement internationally was great, but using the skills and capabilities of our local officers was absolutely invaluable.

“We were honoured to have the family come over here after the sad ending to that investigation.

“It allowed us to convey our compassion and thoughts from the whole community.”

Chief Inspector Bruce added: “We could feel what they felt through hearing their story.

“That’s what drove us on to do what we could to find answers for the family.”

The scale of the investigation was widely publicised through police appeals and media coverage.

This meant officers received far more information, with messages and reports of sightings submitted from across the world.

DCI Lumsden said: “It involves a higher level of sustained scrutiny.

“The focus is the north-east but we can’t rule out anything else.

“Every piece of information that comes in is useful and we have to analyse every single bit that comes in.”

Emotional connection to case

The disappearance of the Huszti sisters will be remembered by the community for years to come, and even more so by the police involved in the case.

He added: “The atmosphere in the north-east at that time will stick with us.

“It was an emotive subject that captured the whole community and it’s not something that’s going away.

“When there’s an outcome nobody wants, it’s impossible to not get emotionally connected to a case.

“That is particularly the case when it has such a large impact on the family.”

After Eliza and Henrietta were found, the team’s involvement turned to supporting the family – and the officers affected.

Ch Insp Bruce said: “We still think about the family – that element is one of the hardest parts of the jobs.

“What is difficult for them is being left with questions that’ll never be answered.”