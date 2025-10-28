Huszti sisters: Aberdeen police team recognised for work on ’emotive’ disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Huszti sisters: Aberdeen police team recognised for work on ’emotive’ disappearance of Eliza and Henrietta

The officers have been awarded for their extensive work to find the sisters earlier this year.

By Ellie Milne
Two uniformed police officers overlooking a river scene in a town. A police van is in the foreground. "Police" is written on the back of the officers' vests.
Police carried out extensive searches in and around the River Dee. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire.

Police in Aberdeen have been recognised for their work investigating the “emotive” case of the Huszti sisters.

The disappearance of 32-year-olds Eliza and Henrietta captured the attention of the north-east community – and Scotland – at the start of the year.

Originally from Hungary, the sisters were reported missing on January 7, with their last sighting at Victoria Bridge captured on CCTV.

Local officers, specialist search advisors and divers were all part of an extensive operation centred around the River Dee.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti. Image: Police Scotland.

After weeks of uncertainty, the body of Henrietta was recovered from the water near Queen Elizabeth Bridge shortly before 8am on January 31.

Her sister Eliza’s body was recovered from the river that night.

Police team recognised for work on Huszti disappearance

The disappearance of the two sisters was quickly deemed out of character and deemed “high risk”.

Detective Chief Inspector John Lumsden told The Press and Journal: “We had a large demographic of support staff and officers across the north-east, and specialist support throughout Scotland, in the search for the sisters.

“It was quite an emotive investigation and the whole community was really supportive and concerned.

“It was quite clear that was felt throughout Scotland.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Lumsden
Detective Chief Inspector John Lumsden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The team of officers behind the extensive investigation have now been recognised for their work.

DCI Lumsden was joined by Chief Inspector Darren Bruce and Superintendent David Howieson at an award ceremony with other local officers on Tuesday.

He added: “It would be remiss if we didn’t recognise the efforts of every single officer involved.

“The dedication and compassion they showed throughout the inquiries essentially led us to the outcome of, sadly, recovering the sisters from the River Dee.”

Supporting family in Hungary

One of the most challenging aspects of the case was the fact the Huszti family were based in Hungary.

Family support officers worked with them directly, alongside an officer who spoke Hungarian.

A police boat floats on a river with officers on board, searching for a body. The boat is in the foreground with a concrete bank in the background. "POLICE" is printed on the side of the boat.
Police search in the River Dee in January this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

DCI Lumsden said: “The assistance we got from law enforcement internationally was great, but using the skills and capabilities of our local officers was absolutely invaluable.

“We were honoured to have the family come over here after the sad ending to that investigation.

“It allowed us to convey our compassion and thoughts from the whole community.”

Chief Inspector Bruce added: “We could feel what they felt through hearing their story.

“That’s what drove us on to do what we could to find answers for the family.”

The scale of the investigation was widely publicised through police appeals and media coverage.

Headshot of Chief Inspector Darren Bruce, in his police uniform.
Chief Inspector Darren Bruce. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

This meant officers received far more information, with messages and reports of sightings submitted from across the world.

DCI Lumsden said: “It involves a higher level of sustained scrutiny.

“The focus is the north-east but we can’t rule out anything else.

“Every piece of information that comes in is useful and we have to analyse every single bit that comes in.”

Emotional connection to case

The disappearance of the Huszti sisters will be remembered by the community for years to come, and even more so by the police involved in the case.

He added: “The atmosphere in the north-east at that time will stick with us.

Superintendent David Howieson speaks to the press on the banks of the river. Numerous cameras are pointed at the officer.
Superintendent David Howieson holding a press conference in relation to the missing sisters in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It was an emotive subject that captured the whole community and it’s not something that’s going away.

“When there’s an outcome nobody wants, it’s impossible to not get emotionally connected to a case.

“That is particularly the case when it has such a large impact on the family.”

After Eliza and Henrietta were found, the team’s involvement turned to supporting the family – and the officers affected.

Ch Insp Bruce said: “We still think about the family – that element is one of the hardest parts of the jobs.

“What is difficult for them is being left with questions that’ll never be answered.”

Conversation