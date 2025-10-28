Judge rejects Fraserburgh baby killer’s ‘human rights infringement’ claim as she is sent to Lithuania

A baby killer who smothered her infant to death in Aberdeenshire has lost her bid to stay in Scotland.

Ineta Gavenaite, formerly known as as Ineta Dzinguviene, smothered her baby boy Paulius Dzingus to death with clingfilm at a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh, in 2010.

In 2023, Gavenaite, now 40, was jailed for eight and a half years in prison – and then came a debate over whether she should be extradited to her native Lithuania.

While living in Lithuania, Gavenaite had been sentenced to a 15-year jail term after murdering her three-day-old daughter Paulina in the country in 2009.

A hearing took place at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh and the judges have now ruled on the matter.

Plea over baby killer’s human rights

In May this year, a sheriff in Edinburgh consented to Gavenaite being sent back there – but her lawyers objected.

Defence advocate Shelagh McCall KC told appeal judges Lady Wise, Lord Clark and Lord Ericht that it would breach her client’s human rights if she were returned to Lithuania.

Ms McCall argued there was inadequate provision within the Lithuanian prison system to help deal with Gavenaite’s complex PTSD and depression issues.

She also argued it would be oppressive to extradite Gavenaite as she has served four years and eight months longer in prison than her jail term – but in Lithuania she would have to start the 15-year sentence from day one.

Timeline

2009: Ineta Gavenaite kills her baby daughter Paulina in Lithuania. She is jailed for 15 years but moves to Scotland.

2010 – She then kills her baby son Paulius Dzingus in Fraserburgh.

2011 – Gavenaite is jailed for at least 15 years for murdering Paulius.

2020 – She asks for a case review after childhood trauma is detected.

2023 – A judge overturns the murder conviction in relation to Paulius and jails Gavenaite for eight-and-a-half years for culpable homicide. However, she had served her sentence by then.

2025 – Authorities try to extradite her to Lithuania and she objects on human rights grounds, but loses. She will now return to Lithuania to serve her sentence in relation to Paulina.

Must serve full sentence back home

Despite those points, Lady Wise and her colleagues today upheld the earlier decision made by the sheriff.

She wrote: “The sheriff in this case appears to have taken particular care to ensure that he understood the arguments against extradition and secured additional information to that end before reaching a final decision.

“For the reasons given, although we shall grant leave to appeal in respect of both grounds, the appeal and associated devolution minute are refused.”

Killer was suffering from mental illness

Gavenaite was originally convicted in 2011 of murdering Paulius.

But appeal judges quashed the conviction after it emerged she was suffering from severe mental illness at the time of Paulius’s death.

Gavenaite subsequently admitted the culpable homicide of her son on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

That came due to fresh evidence over her state of mind, which emerged after psychotherapy work while in Cornton Vale prison in Stirlingshire.

While undergoing therapy in prison, she disclosed details of a traumatic childhood and an abusive relationship.

By the time the new sentence was passed down in 2023, Gavenaite had already served her sentence.

‘A very difficult life’

Psychiatrists diagnosed her as suffering from conditions including PTSD at the time of the killing.

In the 2023 case, judge Lady Poole said: “You have had a very difficult life.

“Although your culpability at the time was diminished by your mental state, the harm you caused was extreme. You took the life of your son.

“He was a newborn baby and you deprived him of his life.

“After you killed him, you hid his body in a bag amongst rubbish in the common stairway where you lived.”

She said: “Killing a defenceless baby cannot be tolerated and you must be punished for what you did.”

Now, Gavenaite is set to return home.