Bittersweet joy as 10 Torry friends reflect on Aberdeen council’s Raac cash promise

Collectively, they’ve lived in their Balnagask homes for more than 300 years, so yesterday’s news that an end could be in sight for Raac-affected homeowners is bittersweet for 10 Torry friends.

While Aberdeen City Councillors today met to get the ball rolling on plans to offer homeowners the fair prices they’ve been campaigning for, we asked a cluster of neighbours from Pentland Crescent for their views on the announcement.

All people we’ve already met and interviewed, the tight-knit group of neighbours have been part of one another’s lives for decades…

Relief, finally, for army veteran Charlie Walker

When we first spoke to 84-year-old widower Charlie Walker, he was fearful and anxious about how his latter years would be spent.

An army veteran, Charlie served as a corporal in the Royal Scots Greys, and later the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. After nine years in the forces, completing tours in North Africa, Cyprus, Germany, and Northern Ireland, he returned to Aberdeen.

Yet it was the prospect of losing his children’s inheritance and the family home of 40 years, which he shared with his late wife Mary, that reduced the former soldier to tears.

Yesterday’s announcement of a fairer price for his Pentland Crescent “hen house” lifts a weight from Charlie — but it’s come at a cost.

“It is the first time there’s been a bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” Charlie said.

“Not just for me. If it goes through — and that remains to be seen — then we will have options.

“However, and I want to say this… I think the council’s behaviour has been a disgrace. People have suffered.

“The news this week lifts a weight off. I was always most worried that everything I worked for would be taken away. I feel a bit of relief in that respect.”

Hopes of a fresh start for Seiyefa Van Der Kist, 60

Seiyefa Van Der Kist bought her home when her husband died. She put all the cash she had into it.

Racked with feelings of guilt, she previously expressed feelings of letting her late husband down.

“Without the promised money, I would lose everything we worked for.

“So hearing that we will get fairer prices is the first good news we’ve had.

“As soon as I heard, I wanted to dance.”

The 60-year-old now believes if Aberdeen City Council delivers on its promise, she will be able to have a fresh start elsewhere in the Granite City.

But Seiyefa’s renewed hope is tinged with sadness for her neighbour.

‘No amount of money will give us back our community,’ says Roberta Christie

Roberta Christie is 82 and in Seiyefa, she has “the best neighbour ever.”

Previously, the pensioner was reluctant to speak on the record about her Raac fears, in case it detrimentally impacted her case.

However, the announcement this week has given her cause to celebrate.

“I do think this is good news. This is the first time it’s sounded like we’ll get through this situation without people being left with absolutely nothing.

“For me… I’ll never have another neighbour like Seiyefa. Every day she pops in. Every day she says ‘yoohoo’ and cheers me up.

“No amount of money will give us the community we’ve lost. But I do think this is good news.”

Billy and Alex Crooks: ‘It’s been a shock, but it’s good news’

Married couple Alex and Billy Crooks are 72 and 77, respectively.

Mortgage-free, their worries centred around being forced to return to renting for the rest of their retirement.

They’ve spent “a fortune” over the years on their property and the prospect of leaving it, alongside a huge financial burden moving forward, kept them both awake at night.

“We’ve got mixed emotions,” former Dreyman Billy, said. “It’s definitely the best news we’ve had throughout this, but now it’s becoming real that we’ll most likely be leaving here.”

Speaking outside a cluster of Pentland Crescent homes, there are still Trapped by Raac posters in the windows. It’s maybe the last corner of Balnagask still to have multiple families still living in close proximity to one another.

“A week ago this never looked likely at all. When Christian Allard spoke to us outside Greyhope [school and community hub] it looked like we’d get nothing.

“It’s been a bit shocking. But yes, good news. We just wish it hadn’t taken so long.”

‘Still questions to be answered,’ says 68-year-old Meg McGregor

Neighbours, 68-year-old Meg McGregor and Avril Ewen, 65 have so far not engaged with Aberdeen City Council’s buyback scheme, but say they will now.

“We’ll get the valuation and see how it looks for us,” Meg said.

“But I still have a lot of questions. I’m worried we won’t be able to find another suitable property.

“I do know this… we wouldn’t have had this help without The Press and Journal’s support.”

‘Retirement back on the table thanks to council cash promise,’ say Ewen family

When we last spoke to Avril, her son Michael, 31, and husband Mike, prospective financial ruin forced Mike to continue working beyond his planned retirement date.

Yesterday’s news of a financial settlement, equal to a pre-Raac house valuation, could usher in a well-earned rest for the lorry driver.

The 65-year-old joined our gathering today late, only getting in from work halfway through our conversation.

“I’ll maybe be able to retire now,” he jokes. “But don’t tell my boss that.”

Avril says she’s more optimistic since the announcement, and Michael added that he’s “satisfied” that something has been done to help his family.

Their hope now is that they’ll receive a fair price, enough to let them find another home large enough for their family and the possessions they’ve treasured over the years.

‘This will maybe help us move on,’ George McDonald says

For George McDonald, the much-welcomed good news leaves a bitter taste.

We first interviewed 70-year-old George and his wife Sheila in April.

Sheila confessed then that the stress of huge financial losses and the worry of Raac was taking its toll on her blood pressure.

Sadly, not long after their story was published, Sheila passed away in the very home she was fighting to save.

In today’s council meeting, councillor Richard Brooks paid tribute to Sheila and George, holding a minute’s silence in Sheila’s honour.

“It was a lovely touch today.

“I still miss her so much, but the news we have received might help us all move forward.

“In different circumstances, my beautiful, caring, loving wife would still be by my side.”

