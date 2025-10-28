All you need to know: Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display returns to Bught Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

All you need to know: Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display returns to Bught Park

Highland Council have confirmed that the event will return on Wednesday November 5.

By Abbie Duncan
Two fireworks light up a night sky at last year's Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display.
The 2025 Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display will take place on Wednesday, November 5. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The skies above Inverness are set to sparkle once more as the city’s bonfire and fireworks display returns.

Highland Council has confirmed the much anticipated event will return to the Bught Park on Wednesday, November 5.

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend the popular annual event, which has often welcomed crowds more than 15,000 strong.

All you need to know about Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks

The event will begin at 5pm, when catering stalls open to serve hot drinks and snacks ahead of the bonfire and fireworks display.

At 6pm, the bonfire will officially be lit by the Provost of Inverness, Glynis Campbell Sinclair, marking the start of the evening’s main events.

Spectators look on as a bonfire burns.
The ever popular event will return next Wednesday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The fireworks display will then light up the night skies above Bught Park from 7pm.

The event will officially close at 8pm.

Travelling and parking advice

Highland Council has advised attendees that there will be no public parking available at Bught Park during the event.

Limited disabled parking will be available.

But visitors are otherwise encouraged to use city centre parking and then make the short walk to the park.

Parking enforcement officers will be on duty throughout the evening.

Conversation