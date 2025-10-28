All you need to know: Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks display returns to Bught Park

The skies above Inverness are set to sparkle once more as the city’s bonfire and fireworks display returns.

Highland Council has confirmed the much anticipated event will return to the Bught Park on Wednesday, November 5.

Thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend the popular annual event, which has often welcomed crowds more than 15,000 strong.

All you need to know about Inverness Bonfire and Fireworks

The event will begin at 5pm, when catering stalls open to serve hot drinks and snacks ahead of the bonfire and fireworks display.

At 6pm, the bonfire will officially be lit by the Provost of Inverness, Glynis Campbell Sinclair, marking the start of the evening’s main events.

The fireworks display will then light up the night skies above Bught Park from 7pm.

The event will officially close at 8pm.

Travelling and parking advice

Highland Council has advised attendees that there will be no public parking available at Bught Park during the event.

Limited disabled parking will be available.

But visitors are otherwise encouraged to use city centre parking and then make the short walk to the park.

Parking enforcement officers will be on duty throughout the evening.