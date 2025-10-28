Five people arrested for working illegally at Aberdeen Chinese takeaway and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Five people arrested for working illegally at Aberdeen Chinese takeaway and restaurant

Last year the same venue was fined £90,000 for employing illegal workers.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of the Golden Palace in Bridge of Don. It is a white building, with yellow signs.
The Golden Palace has been caught employing illegal workers again. Image: Google Maps.

Five people have been arrested for working illegally at an Aberdeen Chinese takeaway and restaurant, less than a year after the same business was fined £90k.

Golden Palace, which is located on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don, was raided by Immigration Enforcement officers on October 10.

Five workers were found to be working illegally.

The business’ owners were fined £90,000 for the same practice in November 2024.

Across Scotland, Immigration Enforcement made more than 350 illegal working arrests and more than 500 illegal visitor arrests between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

The number of arrests made in each case is up £30% on the previous year.

Outside of Fishy Fishy in Fort William.
Fishy Fishy in Fort William have been caught employing illegal two workers. Image: Swapnil/Google Maps.

Elsewhere, two Indian men were arrested for working illegally at the Fishy Fishy restaurant in Fort William.

Immigration officers paid a visit to the High Street venue on September 26.

Businesses caught could face fines, closure and even prison

Civil penalty referral notices have been served to these premises, meaning they could face fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker and have their businesses closed.

Under new government laws, the operators could also face up to five years in prison.

Immigration Enforcement badge on officer.
Immigration Enforcement officers have been active across the UK.

According to the UK Government, it is the largest crackdown on illegal workers since records began, with arrests increasing by 63%.

So far, over 1,050 illegal migrants have been removed from the UK in the crackdown.

It has targeted takeaways, fast food drivers, beauty salons and car washes.

These measures form part of the government’s efforts to tackle incentives for people entering the country illegally on small boats.

So far this year, around 37,000 have illegally entered the UK by crossing the English Channel.

Home secretary: ‘I will do whatever it takes to secure Britain’s borders’

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more.

“Those found to be illegally working in beauty salons, car washes and as delivery drivers will be arrested, detained and removed from this country.”

Both Golden Palace and Fishy Fish have been contacted for comment.

Conversation