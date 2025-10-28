Five people arrested for working illegally at Aberdeen Chinese takeaway and restaurant

Five people have been arrested for working illegally at an Aberdeen Chinese takeaway and restaurant, less than a year after the same business was fined £90k.

Golden Palace, which is located on Ellon Road in Bridge of Don, was raided by Immigration Enforcement officers on October 10.

Five workers were found to be working illegally.

The business’ owners were fined £90,000 for the same practice in November 2024.

Across Scotland, Immigration Enforcement made more than 350 illegal working arrests and more than 500 illegal visitor arrests between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

The number of arrests made in each case is up £30% on the previous year.

Elsewhere, two Indian men were arrested for working illegally at the Fishy Fishy restaurant in Fort William.

Immigration officers paid a visit to the High Street venue on September 26.

Businesses caught could face fines, closure and even prison

Civil penalty referral notices have been served to these premises, meaning they could face fines of up to £60,000 per illegal worker and have their businesses closed.

Under new government laws, the operators could also face up to five years in prison.

According to the UK Government, it is the largest crackdown on illegal workers since records began, with arrests increasing by 63%.

So far, over 1,050 illegal migrants have been removed from the UK in the crackdown.

It has targeted takeaways, fast food drivers, beauty salons and car washes.

These measures form part of the government’s efforts to tackle incentives for people entering the country illegally on small boats.

So far this year, around 37,000 have illegally entered the UK by crossing the English Channel.

Home secretary: ‘I will do whatever it takes to secure Britain’s borders’

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Illegal working creates an incentive for people attempting to arrive in this country illegally. No more.

“Those found to be illegally working in beauty salons, car washes and as delivery drivers will be arrested, detained and removed from this country.”

Both Golden Palace and Fishy Fish have been contacted for comment.