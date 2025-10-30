Oban man convicted of strangling ex-partner released an hour after jail sentence handed down

An Oban man who carried out a terrifying assault on his ex-partner was jailed for eight months – then released an hour later pending an appeal.

Drew MacCallum, 31, of Creran Gardens, Benderloch, appeared at Oban Sheriff Court for sentencing earlier this week in connection with the attack.

Sheriff Euan Cameron said there was “no alternative” to a short-term custodial sentence.

But, just as the prison door shut behind MacCallum, his defence agent gave notice of an appeal and so he was freed that afternoon.

Thug banned from contacting victim

MacCallum was convicted of pinning the woman down and strangling her in her own living room while a child slept in the next room.

Distressing 40-second assault

The assault, described in court as deeply distressing, lasted around 40 seconds and left visible marks on the victim’s neck, chest and side.

The woman had invited MacCallum over to her flat for “closure” on July 14 2025, shortly after the couple split.

When the woman told him the relationship was over, she said his mood changed.

She told the court: “He became erratic.

“He moved beside me on the couch.

“I told him to move, and that is when the assault started.

‘I thought I was going to die’

“He climbed on top of me, pinned me with his knees, grabbed for my phone and then strangled me.

“I thought I was going to die.”

The woman’s father recalled her calling in distress.

He told the court: “Her first words on the phone were, ‘Dad, dad, he’s done it again. He has strangled me.’”

A police officer said the woman was “highly distressed and quite upset” when she arrived at the flat.

MacCallum initially denied strangling her, claiming it was a “tug of war” over her phone, but was found guilty after a trial.

Brute had assaulted same woman before

The brute was already subject to a community payback order (CPO) for a domestic assault in 2023 involving the same woman.

MacCallum works as a mechanic. His employer sent a “glowing” reference to the court.

They said the business would suffer if he were not there.

The court also heard MacCallum had made significant progress on a previous CPO.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Cameron said: “The context is an assault on a partner in her own home and is a breach of trust.

“This is your second conviction for an identical offence with the same partner.

“The difficulty is that you have already been subject to a direct alternative to custody, and you have been offered rehabilitation.

Put in jail – then freed

“But even that did not stop you – rehabilitation does not work with you.

The sheriff said he had taken account of the defence arguments and added: “But I see no alternative to a short-term prison sentence in this case.”

He jailed MacCallum for eight months and banned him from contacting the victim for 10 years.

However, following the notice of appeal, MacCallum was released an hour later pending its outcome.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, he will be recalled on a warrant to serve his sentence.

Why are convicts freed in such cases?

Such cases are rare, but there is a legal justification for allowing someone their liberty even when they have been jailed.

This is known as an ‘interim liberation’ and depends on several factors.

The sheriff will consider if experts believe the convict poses a threat to the general public.

If not, then – arguably – there is no preventative reason for them to be in jail before the appeal concludes.

His victim can be kept safe due to the non-harassment order MacCallum is now subject to.

With that in mind, the only reason for his prison sentence is punitive – but his appeal might prove successful.

He might win an appeal against conviction or sentencing but would otherwise begin his jail term when the appeal concludes.

