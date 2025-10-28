Pair appear in court in connection with car fire outside north-east prison

Two men have appeared in court after a blazing car was seen outside HMP Grampian prison in Peterhead.

The men, aged 29 and 34, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court earlier today after an incident outside HMP Grampian on September 2.

Police were called to the car park outside the prison after reports a teal-coloured Citroen C3 Cactus was on fire just after 1am.

The fire was eventually put out by a a fire crew with no injuries reported.

Four charges each

The two appearing at today’s private court hearing were Dylan Dunlop, 29, and Paul Rennie, 34 – both of Aberdeen.

Both men face four charges each – one of wilful fire raising and three of attempted wilful fire raising.

Neither Dunlop or Rennie entered a plea.

They were committed for further examination and granted bail.

The two men will be expected to return to court for the next hearing, whose date is still to be fixed.