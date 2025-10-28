Part of Aberdeen street cordoned off by police

Part of a street in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen has been cordoned off by police.

The north end of the street – at its junction with Westburn Road – is currently shut and has been since around 5pm this evening.

Police officers remain at the scene.

Although its junction with Westburn Road remains closed, the street is still accessible from Rosemount Place.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The Press and Journal that they were not called to the scene.

Police Scotland have been contacted more information.

