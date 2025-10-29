Asylum housing at Inverness barracks could be postponed due to £1.3m upgrade plan

Plans to house asylum seekers in army barracks in Inverness could be delayed due to essential upgrades.

Cameron Barracks requires £1.3 million of refurbishment before around 300 men can be housed there as part of plans to end the use of hotels for migrant accommodation.

Work is due to start in January, despite plans for asylum seekers to move into the barracks next month.

According to The Times, public contracts have been issued for the immediate refurbishment of the site.

The Home Office, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence, issued contracts worth £1 million for full redecoration, new flooring, and stripping out of fixtures across 12 accommodation and support buildings, and £300,000 for the removal of hazardous materials – including asbestos – and the replacement of existing heating systems.

Asylum seeker barracks in Inverness face safety delays

A Home Office source told The Times that failing to complete the work before migrants move in could lead to legal challenges, similar to a recent case involving nearly 200 asylum seekers who claimed they were mistreated.

The news has been met with a mixed reaction from locals and has led to a joint statement being issued by the Highland Council, which will hold a special meeting next Thursday.

Convenor Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner, and opposition leader Alasdair Christie said: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are furious at the level of illegal migrants and asylum hotels.

“This government will close every asylum hotel. Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward to ease pressure on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across government so that we can accelerate delivery.”