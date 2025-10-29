Asylum housing at Inverness barracks could be postponed due to £1.3m upgrade plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Asylum housing at Inverness barracks could be postponed due to £1.3m upgrade plan

Work is due to start in January, despite plans for asylum seekers to move into Cameron Barracks next month.

By Louise Glen
A military barracks building with Union Jack flag flying.
The Home Office have unveiled plans to house 300 migrants at Cameron Barracks. Image supplied by Moira MacKintosh.

Plans to house asylum seekers in army barracks in Inverness could be delayed due to essential upgrades.

Cameron Barracks requires £1.3 million of refurbishment before around 300 men can be housed there as part of plans to end the use of hotels for migrant accommodation.

Work is due to start in January, despite plans for asylum seekers to move into the barracks next month.

According to The Times, public contracts have been issued for the immediate refurbishment of the site.

Cameron Barrack in Inverness where a refurb is required.
Cameron Barracks has been used for a range of purposes for over a century, including hosting camps for voluntary cadet organisations. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The Home Office, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence, issued contracts worth £1 million for full redecoration, new flooring, and stripping out of fixtures across 12 accommodation and support buildings, and £300,000 for the removal of hazardous materials – including asbestos – and the replacement of existing heating systems.

Asylum seeker barracks in Inverness face safety delays

A Home Office source told The Times that failing to complete the work before migrants move in could lead to legal challenges, similar to a recent case involving nearly 200 asylum seekers who claimed they were mistreated.

The news has been met with a mixed reaction from locals and has led to a joint statement being issued by the Highland Council, which will hold a special meeting next Thursday.

Convenor Bill Lobban, leader Raymond Bremner, and opposition leader Alasdair Christie said: “Our main concern is the impact this proposal will have on community cohesion given the scale of the proposals as they currently stand.

“Inverness is a relatively small community but the potential impact locally and across the wider Highlands appears not to have been taken into consideration by the UK Government.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are furious at the level of illegal migrants and asylum hotels.

“This government will close every asylum hotel. Work is well under way, with more suitable sites being brought forward to ease pressure on communities.

“We are working closely with local authorities, property partners and across government so that we can accelerate delivery.”

Conversation