Man took ill near busy Aberdeen roundabout

A man took ill on the A96 this morning near Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout.

Three police cars, an ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene at Auchmill Road, where paramedics attended to a person who has fell ill at around 10.15am.

The road was closed for a number of hours eastbound towards Aberdeen, but the road has now reopened as of 1.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Auchmill Road has reopened at Oldmeldrum Road and the Bucksburn roundabout in Aberdeen.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”

A previous statement read: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of a member of the public taking unwell, and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

Ambulance staff were seen working on the road after an emergency callout.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.16 to attend an incident on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen.

“An ambulance and paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to assist police.

