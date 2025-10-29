Man took ill near busy Aberdeen roundabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man took ill near busy Aberdeen roundabout

Police, paramedics and the fire service were all called to the scene this morning.

By Shanay Taylor & Graham Fleming
Police and paramedics at an incident on the A96. Image: DC Thomson
A man took ill on the A96 this morning near Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout.

Three police cars, an ambulance and the fire service were called to the scene at Auchmill Road, where paramedics attended to a person who has fell ill at around 10.15am.

The road was closed for a number of hours eastbound towards Aberdeen, but the road has now reopened as of 1.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Auchmill Road has reopened at Oldmeldrum Road and the Bucksburn roundabout in Aberdeen.

“Members of the public are thanked for their patience.”

A previous statement read: “Emergency services are in attendance following a report of a member of the public taking unwell, and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

A96 reopens near Haudagain roundabout

Ambulance staff were seen working on the road after an emergency callout.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10.16 to attend an incident on Auchmill Road in Aberdeen.

“An ambulance and paramedic response unit were dispatched to the scene.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to assist police.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

