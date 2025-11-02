Weekend court roll – Chip shop pervert and ‘GUCCI gangster’ face justice

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

A96 driver found asleep at the wheel covered in vomit

A driver found asleep at the wheel and covered in vomit after veering off the A96 was almost SEVEN times the drink-drive limit.

Grzegorz Sobczak had used his employer’s vehicle without asking for permission to make what turned out to be an illegal journey.

Police found him in a messy state and smelling strongly of alcohol, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Sobczak, 39, appeared from custody for sentencing having previously admitted charges of drink-driving and taking the vehicle without consent.

Man in boxers got aggressive with police called to car in ditch

A man dressed in only boxer shorts got aggressive with police called to a car in a ditch, Inverness Sheriff Court has heard.

David Greig was not the driver of the stricken vehicle on the B9169 near Culbokie – 13 miles north of Inverness – on April 20.

But, when police tried to help him out through the driver’s door, he became aggressive – shouting, swearing and uttering threatening remarks.

Greig, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting charges of threatening behaviour and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

Former Aberdeen Uni student downloaded indecent images of babies

A former Aberdeen University student has been spared jail after he was caught messaging a 14-year-old boy and requesting images of his private parts while living on campus grounds.

Denis Krogulec, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted downloading nearly 150 indecent images of children – some featuring the abuse of babies.

Some of the more than 140 images found on Krogulec’s mobile phone were of very young children and involved sadistic sexual activity, the court was told.

According to a profile on Linked in, Krogulec did a master’s degree in psychology at Aberdeen University between September 2021 and July of this year.

Pervert jailed after sexually assaulting woman at Torry chippy

An Aberdeen pervert has been jailed after admitting sexually assaulting one woman at a city chippy, masturbating outside the window and then repeating the act just weeks later on a busy city street.

Casey Connell, 24, admitted sexually assaulting one woman in Torry by chasing her into the shop and touching her – while masturbating.

He also admitted lurking in some undergrowth on King Street while masturbating in front of other females and, on a separate occasion, being found in possession of a knife.

Appearing from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced, Connell claimed not to remember the two sexual incidents at all.

Crack cocaine and heroin dealer who ran Aberdeen’s ‘GUCCI’ gang jailed

The ringleader of a north-east drug gang named ‘GUCCI’ exploited his own teenage nephew to peddle crack cocaine and heroin for him.

John Townsley Snr used the homes of vulnerable drug addicts as a storefront to sell Class A drugs across Aberdeen.

When police raided the 41-year-old’s property on Morrison Drive, Aberdeen, they caught Townsley Snr in possession of a mobile phone linked to the GUCCI dealer phone and more than £9,000 in cash.

Upon raiding a second property on the same street police found more than £12,000 worth of crack cocaine and heroin hidden within a vacuum cleaner.

Brothers who violently assaulted Inverness workman spared jail

Two brothers who violently assaulted a handyman in Inverness in a row over parking have been spared jail.

Amjad and Jalal Hussain used a metal padlock and a piece of wood to attack the man, who had been involved in an altercation with the former’s wife.

The victim, who required stitches following the assault, was left with a two-inch dent in his head following the attack.

The Hussains appeared together at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously both admitted assaulting their victim to his severe injury on June 2 of 2023.

Inverurie rapist jailed after victim’s brave recordings bring him to justice

An Inverurie rapist has been jailed for 10 years following a “harrowing” trial in which his victim was forced to relive her trauma over three days of evidence.

Michael Whyte, 33, was convicted of raping the woman over a prolonged period last month and had claimed any sex was consensual.

Appearing at the High Court in Aberdeen for sentencing, Whyte still maintains this position – but jurors disagreed and found him guilty of rape and sexual assault at the trial in September.

Sentencing judge William Summers said Whyte’s actions had been “profoundly troubling” and at times “beyond depraved”.

Oban pensioner mounted pavement and narrowly missed pedestrians

A pensioner who got his “foot stuck on his accelerator pedal” and went onto a busy pavement in Oban, narrowly missing pedestrians, was fined at the town’s sheriff court on Monday.

Gavin MacLean, 76, had a previously unblemished driving record, aside from three penalty points for speeding when he was 25.

A video of the incident was shared widely in the town and referred to in court evidence.

It shows MacLean darting right onto a triangular traffic island to avoid a man.

Inverness man’s nurse attack blamed on trauma and drink spiking

A man ended a night out by going into a river, then punching a nurse and throwing urine in the hospital worker’s face.

Blair Wallace committed the offence on an eventful evening in Inverness on the night of April 12 going into April 13 this year.

The 24-year-old had been in Johnny Foxes pub on Bank Street in the city when things went sour.

He ended up in the River Ness and then attended Raigmore Hospital.

Woman who stabbed partner spared jail over ‘extenuating circumstances’

A woman who attacked her ex-partner with a knife during an argument has been spared jail after the sheriff was told of ‘extenuating circumstances’.

Jenna Ralph, who repeatedly struck her victim on the body with a knife, accepted through her solicitor at the sentencing hearing that the number of wounds inflicted was “excessive”.

But the court heard Ralph herself had been subjected to abuse and threats and had not been the one to produce the knife on the night in question.

Ralph, 32, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault to injury in relation to the domestic attack on September 28 last year.

Man who left dogs in squalor jailed after faeces cause flood

An Aberdeen man has been jailed after neglecting three dogs as the “unbelievable” amount of their poo blocked drains and caused a flood.

Kalith Cameron, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted animal neglect involving an American Bully and two Cane Corso mastiff dogs in Tillydrone.

The court heard authorities were alerted when Cameron’s downstairs neighbour reported flooding into his property.

Firefighters arrived and found “extremely aggressive” dogs inside Cameron’s upstairs flat.

Drug-driving flooring boss’s TWO head-on crashes weeks apart

A driver who seriously injured two motorists in separate head-on crashes while he was under the influence of cocaine has been jailed.

Kevin Marshall, a flooring shop boss, was this week sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after previously admitting both drug-driving offences on the B817.

At the earlier hearing, fiscal depute Miriam Clark told the court that Marshall was in his van in the late afternoon of August 31 last year when he veered onto the opposite carriageway, colliding with a van.

The driver of the other van was trapped in his vehicle and emergency-service workers had to rescue him.

Policeman swore at sister’s Fort William ex

An off-duty police officer was given an absolute discharge after he admitted causing a man to feel fearful or alarmed.

Lewis Smith, of Police Scotland, had an unblemished record before the incident, which happened in June this year.

At Fort William Sheriff Court, the 28-year-old admitted behaving aggressively towards another man by shouting and swearing at him, and making an offensive comment.

The angry exchange happened while Smith was at a property that his sister owned with the man who made the complaint.

Dolphin watcher ‘saw Aberdeen tour boat captain speed towards dolphins’ – trial hears

Richard Greenhowe repeatedly drove his boat, SeaCab, at a pod of dolphins at speed on June 4 2023 at Torry Battery.

He is additionally accused of “deliberately or recklessly” driving over another pod of dolphins on July 22 of the same year.

Again, on July 22, Greenhowe is accused of driving over a third pod of dolphins at Torry Battery and a pod of pilot whales eight days later on July 30 at the same location.

Greenhowe, 51, denies all the charges against him. The trial continues.

Fyvie boxer left boy covered in blood

A teenage Aberdeenshire boxer has avoided jail – for now – after admitting punching another teen outside a Union Street fast food chain.

Liam Duncan, 18, was aged 17 at the time of the attack, which took place outside Aberdeen’s German Doner Kebab shop on Union Street last year.

Duncan, who is already carrying out a community payback order (CPO) for another crime, was given a deferred sentence to be of good behaviour after admitting two assaults.

‘Frustrated’ patient who threatened Inverness hospital worker fined

A hospital receptionist felt threatened when a man shouted incoherently at her, before warning the NHS worker: “I don’t forget.”

Colin MacLeod had to queue behind another patient when he went to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness around 10pm on September 10 2023.

When the female staff member, who was working alone, asked for his details, he refused to give them, telling her she “should know who he was”.

The 51-year-old then became agitated, pacing and shouting before making the sinister comment, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

