Gallery reveals best kids’ costumes from Aberdeen and beyond

Explore our gallery of around photos of kids from the North and North East dressed up in their favourite costumes for Halloween.

Readers have been sending us pictures showing how they are celebrating Halloween.
By Emma Grady & Mark Asquith

Step right into our spooktacular Halloween gallery of youngsters across the North & North East dressed up in their favourite Halloween Costume.

Celebrating Halloween, children dressed up in their creative costumes, from fearless monsters to scary witches, and storybook and movie characters..

Thank you to all the parents and guardians who have taken the time to send in photos of your children for our ghoulish gallery.

Brodie Gribble, 10 months, from Portlethen.
Tyler Mitchell, 5, and his brother Alex Mitchell, 2, from Lossiemouth.
Rosa, age 7, from Elgin
Sam, 54, from Westhill.
Aedyn Low, 3 months, Turriff.
Campbell Coutts, 5, from Elgin.
Jude Divers from Buckie.
Heidi ward as Sally and Beau Milne as Jack from Buckie.
Ellie-Leigh Quin (8) and Deakin Quin (7) from Aberdeen.
Rescue greyhound Harley from Aberdeen.

We will be updating this gallery throughout the day, so if you don’t see your pic here yet please check back soon.

Want to get involved? Send us your pictures using this form