Gallery reveals best kids’ costumes from Aberdeen and beyond

Step right into our spooktacular Halloween gallery of youngsters across the North & North East dressed up in their favourite Halloween Costume.

Celebrating Halloween, children dressed up in their creative costumes, from fearless monsters to scary witches, and storybook and movie characters..

Thank you to all the parents and guardians who have taken the time to send in photos of your children for our ghoulish gallery.

We will be updating this gallery throughout the day, so if you don’t see your pic here yet please check back soon.

Want to get involved? Send us your pictures using this form