Kenny’s Music shop in Aberdeen shuts for good

The retailer has been operating in the Granite City for more than 17 years.

By Ross Hempseed & Graham Fleming
Kenny's Music is housed on 67, The Green. Image: Future Property Auctions
Kenny’s Music in Aberdeen has closed after going into voluntary liquidation.

The chain, which sold new and pre-owned instruments, had a store at The Green for more than 17 years.

Managing director Alex Marten said a “sharp rise in costs” left the firm with no other option, despite a record year for sales.

Rising costs blamed for Kenny’s Music closure

Mr Marten said: “Margins on big brand products are significantly down, and costs – particularly wages and online marketing costs – have risen so sharply that even record sales can’t offset them.

“It’s with a heavy heart that despite the fantastic work by the team and a loyal customer base we are having to close our doors for the last time.

“The reality is that it’s become impossible to operate sustainably as a predominantly bricks and mortar musical instrument retailer in the UK in 2025, demonstrated by the fact that up to a quarter of music retail space has been lost this year alone.”

Alex Marten, managing director of Kenny’s Music. Image: Supplied.

Mr Marten added: “If physical shops are to survive, the model needs to change, and quickly.

“Major brands need to invest far more in grassroots bricks-and-mortar if they want to avoid the market being dictated entirely by large online platforms with little understanding of or care for musicians, and the government needs to actively support businesses that play a positive role in the community.”

Since opening in 2008, Kenny’s Music has built a strong reputation with stores in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Dunfermline.

All are understood to have closed.

The Press and Journal previously reported that the building which houses Kenny’s Music was listed for sale.

It comes after clothing store Out and Back claimed they and other businesses on The Green had suffered lower footfall due to the ongoing construction of Aberdeen Market.

