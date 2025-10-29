Safety concerns delay repairs as Bridge of Don residents left without water supply for second time this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Safety concerns delay repairs as Bridge of Don residents left without water supply for second time this month

Homes and shops - including the local Asda supermarket - have been without water for hours.

By Ellie Milne
A Scottish Water van
Scottish Water are working to repair the pipe. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Residents in Bridge of Don have been left without water for the second time this month.

Issues with the supply in the area were first reported to Scottish Water on Tuesday – with many in the AB22 area going without water overnight.

It is understood the Asda Middleton Park supermarket was also affected.

The water supplier confirmed a burst main was the source of the problem.

Emergency repairs were delayed due to road safety concerns, which meant homes had no water for longer than anticipated.

The work was completed by Wednesday afternoon, with the supply to fully return over the following hours.

Water issues in Bridge of Don

A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: “We are aware of the ongoing water supply interruption affecting customers in the Bridge of Don area.

“Our teams have been working closely with the local authority after an issue with street lighting and a road safety concern required attention before repair work could safely begin on the burst water main.

“A repair team is currently on site, and we expect the work to be completed by mid to late afternoon today, after which normal water supply should be restored.”

Water flooding on Balgownie Road due to a burst water pipe.
Another burst pipe caused flooding on Balgownie Road in Bridge of Don on Saturday October 11. Image: Fubar News.

The spokesperson added: “This issue is not related to the previous supply interruption.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we complete these essential repairs.”

Many residents, including those at Hamewith sheltered housing, reported a loss of water only a few weeks ago.

A burst water pipe on Balgownie Road caused flooding and impacted the supply for those within the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas.

Conversation