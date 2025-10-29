Safety concerns delay repairs as Bridge of Don residents left without water supply for second time this month

Residents in Bridge of Don have been left without water for the second time this month.

Issues with the supply in the area were first reported to Scottish Water on Tuesday – with many in the AB22 area going without water overnight.

It is understood the Asda Middleton Park supermarket was also affected.

The water supplier confirmed a burst main was the source of the problem.

Emergency repairs were delayed due to road safety concerns, which meant homes had no water for longer than anticipated.

The work was completed by Wednesday afternoon, with the supply to fully return over the following hours.

Water issues in Bridge of Don

A spokesperson from Scottish Water said: “We are aware of the ongoing water supply interruption affecting customers in the Bridge of Don area.

“Our teams have been working closely with the local authority after an issue with street lighting and a road safety concern required attention before repair work could safely begin on the burst water main.

“A repair team is currently on site, and we expect the work to be completed by mid to late afternoon today, after which normal water supply should be restored.”

The spokesperson added: “This issue is not related to the previous supply interruption.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we complete these essential repairs.”

Many residents, including those at Hamewith sheltered housing, reported a loss of water only a few weeks ago.

A burst water pipe on Balgownie Road caused flooding and impacted the supply for those within the AB22, AB23 and AB24 areas.