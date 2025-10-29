Man hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ following Kincorth incident

A man has been hospitalised with “serious injuries” following an incident in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen at the weekend.

It took place just before 6am on Sunday October 26 on the city’s Gardner Road.

Emergency services attended and found a 47-year-old man injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his injuries were described as “serious”.

Police have launched an investigation to establish what happened to the man.

Detective Constable Justine Hanlon said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for information from the public to find out how this man received these injuries.

“Officers will be carrying out patrols and inquiries in the Kincorth area and anyone with concerns can approach them.”

DC Hanlon added: “If anyone was in the area around that time and saw anything suspicious, or has private CCTV or dash cam footage which captured anything, please contact police.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 0780 of October 26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.