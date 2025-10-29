Laughter, for the first time in years, as P&J’s Lindsay Bruce celebrates with Torry Raac homeowners

For the first time in two years of fighting for pre-Raac house prices, families from Balnagask enjoyed a moment of celebration. The Press and Journal’s Lindsay Bruce joined them.

Sitting in the corner of the White Cockade pub in Torry, I had a moment last night.

Just hours after Aberdeen City Council’s leaders finally voted to offer Raac-impacted homeowners fair prices for their properties, I asked some of the Balnagask families I’ve interviewed during The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign to meet me for a drink.

It’s not my first time in the White Cockade. But unlike all the other times I’ve been there for Sunday night Raac committee meetings and weekend fundraisers, tonight there’s no thick sense of doom in the atmosphere.

In fact, as I shimmied my way past a cluster of lady darts players to get to the bar, I was greeted by a grinning Ian Lippe, chairman of Torry Community Raac Campaign.

“I’ve never seen you smiling before”, I tell him. “I know. I’m like a giggling schoolgirl,” he joked.

‘The lights dimmed on their optimism… until this week’

Until this week, none of my P&J-Raac interactions have involved humour. Nor should they.

Non-committal council soundbites, inaction, and at times a staggering lack of compassion have seen the buoyant and hopeful campaigners I met a year ago crumble like the dodgy concrete in their roofs.

Don’t get me wrong, they’ve fought. And they’ll continue to do so, but the lights dimmed on their optimism for a fair resolution a while back.

But not last night. I’m cautiously hopeful the sum of our combined campaigning means very good news for the 135 families who own, or owned, their Balnagask houses.

And that this sparkly-eyed cohort will have more than one opportunity to raise a glass in the coming months.

‘Torry sucks you in…’

As we chatter to one another, huddled together just inches apart, I can only imagine this must be what a doctor feels like socialising with their patients.

I remarked to my colleague Callum, helping me document the evening, that it’s peculiar indeed to know the addresses, backstories, ages and even the amount — if any — left on each of their mortgages.

My husband told me I was getting too involved when I accidentally paid a small fortune for a back copy of a European concrete journal. But he was right beside me when I dropped flowers off to George McDonald, when his beloved Sheila died before tonight’s resolution.

Torry… the people of Torry, suck you in.

‘Hearing these stories has been my trusted privilege’

I steel myself for a minute over a gifted Irn-Bru. As much as the people around me have offered themselves for stories, case studies, protest pics and reactionary comments, I’ve also given my heart and soul to their campaign.

In the course of the last 24 months covering this crisis, but most pointedly during the seven, intense, focused months of our Trapped by Raac campaign it’s been my trusted privilege to sit in homes, sometimes amidst packing boxes, hearing the heartfelt histories of these fine Torry quines and loons.

I feel their palpable relief. And I share their sense of “what now?”

Valuations now need to consider Balnagask’s decline

It’s no secret that most of Balnagask’s owner-occupiers have yet to engage with Aberdeen City Council’s voluntary purchase scheme.

This means that news of them getting market value post-Raac, plus a hefty roof payment, asks more questions than it answers.

If the valuation is based on their homes today, as we believe it is, then those now engaging are two years of decline worse off.

At the start of this crisis, with 500 families, the hustle and bustle of community, cut grass and intact windows, valuations were surely greater than what will be achieved today in the lonely, anaemic version of Balnagask sucked dry of its lifeblood?

Let me say here, this reality isn’t the fault of the homeowners.

Previous options weren’t options at all

Until this week, their only options were arguably not options at all.

They could sell their homes — which they don’t want to leave — back to the council for tens of thousands less than they were worth before Raac. Meaning they couldn’t afford to buy an alternative property and faced bankruptcy by doing so.

Or swap their home for a flat elsewhere in Aberdeen and pay the difference.

Another ‘choice’ was to fix their roof to the tune of £27,000 to £44,000.

These weren’t choices, only insults dressed up as options.

New market values need to consider the degradation of Balnagask, which like Raac, is not the fault of the homeowners.

Moving costs remain a worry for Torry families

“My worry,” Pam Milne shares, “is that all of a sudden there will be about 100 households now looking to buy new homes.

“And they’ll all be at the lower end of the property market. Will that drive prices up and up?”

It’s a good question.

Moving costs also pose a worry.

Under the council’s original voluntary purchase proposition, homeowners could achieve a post-Raac valuation, a 10% disturbance payment, legal costs and moving expenses.

While the updated offer significantly increases the financial package, and is most certainly a victory, it does remove the disturbance payment and help with moving.

“We can just about get our heads around the disturbance and home loss element going unacknowledged, but not everybody will have thousands in the bank to pay for a move,” Ian says. “Not complaining about the new offer… it’s just a reality.”

I encourage them to lean into Audrey Nicoll MSP’s promise to make sure ACC is properly dealing with each family on a one-to-one basis.

Fighting for ‘fair’ doesn’t seem very fair at all

As we don our coats and begin to head off for the evening, I can see “my families”, as I call them, look tired.

For 24-hours, after a two-year battle, they’ve poured themselves out to every media outlet and newspaper to come knocking.

“It’s funny, isn’t it? Celebrating a fair value,” says Polly Milne, using air quotes around “fair”.

“It is a victory. And we’ll take a minute to celebrate. It’s just a shame we’ve had to fight for ‘fair.'”

It is. But we’re not done yet.