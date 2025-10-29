Tiny Levenwick village will have big role as hit TV drama Shetland returns to screens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiny Levenwick village will have big role as hit TV drama Shetland returns to screens

The BBC show's cast say it has been a "breath of fresh air" to spend so long filming in one location

By Regan Parsons
Filming takes place on Shetland. Cameras and crew are to the left.
Filming in Levenwick has provided the returning cast with a welcome change of scenery. Image: BBC

The small village of Levenwick will have a starring role on the small screen as the hit TV drama Shetland returns.

A tenth series of the acclaimed show hits BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 5, with a new murder shocking the islands.

And this time filming was a little different, with the production transforming a real-life village into an on-screen setting for the duration of filming for the first time.

The show follows detective duo Calder and Tosh, played by Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell, as they investigate the chilling murder of an elderly woman.

The cast walk through the village in scenes from series ten.
The Shetland cast quickly fell in love with Levenwick after filming season 10 of the show. Image: BBC

The fictional hamlet of Lunniswick was recreated on screen using the real Shetland village of Levenwick as its setting.

And it was a first-time decision that has proved a breath of fresh air for the returning cast.

Levenwick is ‘such a beautiful place’ says leading actresses

In an interview, lead actress Alison O’Donnell shared that filming primarily in one location was a refreshing change for the cast and crew.

She said: “It was something different for us, to be in one location for so much of the shoot.

“Things were very predictable.

“We knew we were heading to the same place every day for much of it and got into a nice rhythm with that.

“It’s also a beautiful place, so it was very nice to be there.”

Co-star Ashley Jensen said the change of scenery made it easier to perform her role to the high standard she is known for.

Ashley Jensen - in tartan scarf - and Alison O'Donnell stand on the sands of a Shetland beach.
Ashley Jensen (left) and Alison O’Donnell (right) are called to a remote village to investigate the murder of an elderly woman. Image: BBC

She said: “I always like filming on location because it feels more alive.

“You’re actually in a house, you’re beside the water and you can smell the sea air outside.

“I find it helpful to feel the damp, feel the cold even though it can be difficult.

“The fact your hair is going all over the place can add to the wildness of the show.

“The elements are bigger than you and as much a part of the show as the actors and the storyline.”

Local Shetlander finds ‘joy’ filming in Levenwick

Steven Robertson, who plays Sandy, was born in Vidlin in the Shetland Islands.

He was delighted the show was filmed in Levenwick – and it’s not just because of the short commute.

Shetland actor Steven Robertson on screen, with an ambulance to his right, a hillside in the distance.
Shetland’s own Steven Robertson returns for the 10th edition of the series. Image: BBC

He said: “It is an absolute joy for me.

“And I’m not just saying that because I get to drive myself to work.

“What I absolutely love is the cultural exchange that I see happening.

“The series has shown these beautiful isles all over the world but there is also a cultural exchange in another way.

“Our crew come back time and time again, even when they’re not filming.

“They’ve made friends and connections, which is great.

“And it allows the locals to see that this is a way of life and a job that they can do too.”

Many years ago, Steven decided to take a leap and go to London to study and pursue an acting career.

“To be part of the show which is normalising this as an industry, as a way of a possible life here on Shetland, is wonderful for me and a joy to see,” he added.

Shetland returns on screen this November

Series 10 of Shetland will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday November 5.

Shetland season 10 returns with anticipated drama. Image: BBC

Calder and Tosh are called to a remote village to investigate the chilling murder of an elderly woman.

At the same time, as they start to explore life in this tight-knit community, long-hidden secrets emerge, bringing unforeseen consequences for everyone.

Suspecting that the villagers are hiding something Calder and Tosh set out to untangle a complex web of deception.

In addition, one of the team has a personal connection to the case, pushing loyalties to breaking point.

Conversation