Tiny Levenwick village will have big role as hit TV drama Shetland returns to screens

The small village of Levenwick will have a starring role on the small screen as the hit TV drama Shetland returns.

A tenth series of the acclaimed show hits BBC One and BBC iPlayer on November 5, with a new murder shocking the islands.

And this time filming was a little different, with the production transforming a real-life village into an on-screen setting for the duration of filming for the first time.

The show follows detective duo Calder and Tosh, played by Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell, as they investigate the chilling murder of an elderly woman.

The fictional hamlet of Lunniswick was recreated on screen using the real Shetland village of Levenwick as its setting.

And it was a first-time decision that has proved a breath of fresh air for the returning cast.

Levenwick is ‘such a beautiful place’ says leading actresses

In an interview, lead actress Alison O’Donnell shared that filming primarily in one location was a refreshing change for the cast and crew.

She said: “It was something different for us, to be in one location for so much of the shoot.

“Things were very predictable.

“We knew we were heading to the same place every day for much of it and got into a nice rhythm with that.

“It’s also a beautiful place, so it was very nice to be there.”

Co-star Ashley Jensen said the change of scenery made it easier to perform her role to the high standard she is known for.

She said: “I always like filming on location because it feels more alive.

“You’re actually in a house, you’re beside the water and you can smell the sea air outside.

“I find it helpful to feel the damp, feel the cold even though it can be difficult.

“The fact your hair is going all over the place can add to the wildness of the show.

“The elements are bigger than you and as much a part of the show as the actors and the storyline.”

Local Shetlander finds ‘joy’ filming in Levenwick

Steven Robertson, who plays Sandy, was born in Vidlin in the Shetland Islands.

He was delighted the show was filmed in Levenwick – and it’s not just because of the short commute.

He said: “It is an absolute joy for me.

“And I’m not just saying that because I get to drive myself to work.

“What I absolutely love is the cultural exchange that I see happening.

“The series has shown these beautiful isles all over the world but there is also a cultural exchange in another way.

“Our crew come back time and time again, even when they’re not filming.

“They’ve made friends and connections, which is great.

“And it allows the locals to see that this is a way of life and a job that they can do too.”

Many years ago, Steven decided to take a leap and go to London to study and pursue an acting career.

“To be part of the show which is normalising this as an industry, as a way of a possible life here on Shetland, is wonderful for me and a joy to see,” he added.

Shetland returns on screen this November

Series 10 of Shetland will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday November 5.

Calder and Tosh are called to a remote village to investigate the chilling murder of an elderly woman.

At the same time, as they start to explore life in this tight-knit community, long-hidden secrets emerge, bringing unforeseen consequences for everyone.

Suspecting that the villagers are hiding something Calder and Tosh set out to untangle a complex web of deception.

In addition, one of the team has a personal connection to the case, pushing loyalties to breaking point.