Ember bus launches new service between Inverness and Edinburgh

Ember has launched a new route between Inverness and Edinburgh.

The all-electric coach operator’s E9 service will run from Wednesday November 5, stopping at Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth Station, Edinburgh Airport and George Street in Edinburgh.

A total of seven return journeys will be made each day for the first three weeks.

From November 26, Ember bosses say services will run “round the clock” offering 12 return services, seven days a week.

Fares are priced at just £18.10 for an adult single.

Ember route connects Inverness and Edinburgh

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the coach firm unveiled its new Inverness to Glasgow service.

Founded in 2020, the coach operator has been expanding operations across the north in recent months.

Fort William, Oban, Thurso, Elgin and Aberdeen are among the destinations on offer.