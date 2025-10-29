News Ember bus launches new service between Inverness and Edinburgh The new Inverness route marks the firm's second A9 service launch this month. By Michelle Henderson October 29 2025, 3:39 pm October 29 2025, 3:39 pm Share Ember bus launches new service between Inverness and Edinburgh Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6882238/ember-bus-inverness-edinburgh/ Copy Link 0 comment Ember are expanding their network by launching a new bus service to Edinburgh. Image Supplied by Ember/ Chris Watt Photography. Ember has launched a new route between Inverness and Edinburgh. The all-electric coach operator’s E9 service will run from Wednesday November 5, stopping at Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth Station, Edinburgh Airport and George Street in Edinburgh. A total of seven return journeys will be made each day for the first three weeks. The route is the second of its kind to be launched by Ember this month, with services between Inverness and Glasgow also underway. Image: .. Inverness/Elgin. Alex Banks/DCT Media From November 26, Ember bosses say services will run “round the clock” offering 12 return services, seven days a week. Fares are priced at just £18.10 for an adult single. Ember route connects Inverness and Edinburgh Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the coach firm unveiled its new Inverness to Glasgow service. Founded in 2020, the coach operator has been expanding operations across the north in recent months. Fort William, Oban, Thurso, Elgin and Aberdeen are among the destinations on offer.
