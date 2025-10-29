Ember bus launches new service between Inverness and Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ember bus launches new service between Inverness and Edinburgh

The new Inverness route marks the firm's second A9 service launch this month.

By Michelle Henderson
Ember are expanding their network by launching a new bus service to Edinburgh. Image Supplied by Ember/ Chris Watt Photography.
Ember has launched a new route between Inverness and Edinburgh.

The all-electric coach operator’s E9 service will run from Wednesday November 5, stopping at Aviemore, Dalwhinnie, Pitlochry, Perth Station, Edinburgh Airport and George Street in Edinburgh.

A total of seven return journeys will be made each day for the first three weeks.

The route is the second of its kind to be launched by Ember this month, with services between Inverness and Glasgow also underway. Image: .. Inverness/Elgin. Alex Banks/DCT Media

From November 26, Ember bosses say services will run “round the clock” offering 12 return services, seven days a week.

Fares are priced at just £18.10 for an adult single.

Ember route connects Inverness and Edinburgh

Today’s announcement comes just weeks after the coach firm unveiled its new Inverness to Glasgow service.

Founded in 2020, the coach operator has been expanding operations across the north in recent months.

Fort William, Oban, Thurso,  Elgin and Aberdeen are among the destinations on offer.

