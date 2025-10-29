Shetland businessman jailed for £166,000 tax fraud after faking expense claims

A Shetland traders who defrauded the taxman out of £166,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Robert Roberts was director of two companies – R. Roberts and RSM Fishing – when he committed the offences.

He would submitt fake invoices and bank statements to defraud HMRC out of funds.

During a hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court earlier today, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Roberts, from Cunningsburgh, obtained the funds through “devious and calculated means”.

Offender defrauded taxpayer

The sheriff told the 44-year-old he had defrauded the “public purse” of a substantial sum of money.

Roberts previously admitted submitting doctored papers to HMRC, and claiming personal purchases were for his businesses, over a period of almost two years.

He “manipulated the VAT system” to effectively fraudulently obtain around £166,300 of taxpayer’s money during this time.

Roberts did so by “falsely inflating” the value of some items for VAT purposes, reclaiming personal purchases as business expenses, and putting other purchases with zero VAT through at 20-per-cent VAT before claiming the money back.

To do this, Roberts used Adobe computer software to take “template” invoices and bank statements and falsely doctor them before submitting them to HMRC.

Criminal faked email documents

Lerwick Sheriff Court previously heard his returns raised suspicions with HMRC.

Roberts also submitted more false documents to the taxman via email.

HMRC flagged this with their fraud investigation team officers, who confirmed that a “significant number of transactions” had been processed by Roberts fraudulently.

The court heard that, after being arrested and presented with the fake documents, Roberts made a full admission.

Roberts made 58 fraudulent transactions between 30 June 2020 and 14 June 2022, Lerwick Sheriff Court previously heard.

The accused man admitted being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT amounting to a total of £176,388.30, through submitting VAT returns to HMRC that he knew contained false information.

A total of £10,000 was withheld by HMRC, the court was previously told.

Ready to pay back £15,000 right away

During today’s hearing, Roberts’ defence agent Matthew Berlow said his client had come up with a repayment plan, including £15,000 up front and then £2,000 a month.

Berlow also said Roberts was hoping to sell two houses and use the proceeds to repay HMRC.

He added that Roberts’ “mission in life” was to repay the money.

However, after taking time to consider the sentence, Sheriff Cruickshank said he would be “failing in his public duty” if he did not impose a custodial sentence to mark the gravity of the offence.

The sheriff noted how the fraud took place over a “lengthy period”.

He also highlighted that HMRC can also attempt to recover funds through alternative avenues.