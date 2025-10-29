Shetland businessman jailed for £166,000 tax fraud after faking expense claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shetland businessman jailed for £166,000 tax fraud after faking expense claims

Robert Roberts, 44, previously admitted submitting doctored papers to HMRC, and claiming personal purchases were for his businesses, over a period of almost two years.

By Chris Cope
The case called at Lerwick Sheriff Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A Shetland traders who defrauded the taxman out of £166,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Robert Roberts was director of two companies – R. Roberts and RSM Fishing – when he committed the offences.

He would submitt fake invoices and bank statements to defraud HMRC out of funds.

During a hearing at Lerwick  Sheriff Court earlier today, Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said Roberts, from Cunningsburgh, obtained the funds through “devious and calculated means”.

Offender defrauded taxpayer

The sheriff told the 44-year-old he had defrauded the “public purse” of a substantial sum of money.

Roberts previously admitted submitting doctored papers to HMRC, and claiming personal purchases were for his businesses, over a period of almost two years.

He “manipulated the VAT system” to effectively fraudulently obtain around £166,300 of taxpayer’s money during this time.

Roberts did so by “falsely inflating” the value of some items for VAT purposes, reclaiming personal purchases as business expenses, and putting other purchases with zero VAT through at 20-per-cent VAT before claiming the money back.

To do this, Roberts used Adobe computer software to take “template” invoices and bank statements and falsely doctor them before submitting them to HMRC.

Criminal faked email documents

Lerwick Sheriff Court previously heard his returns raised suspicions with HMRC.

Roberts also submitted more false documents to the taxman via email.

HMRC flagged this with their fraud investigation team officers, who confirmed that a “significant number of transactions” had been processed by Roberts fraudulently.

The court heard that, after being arrested and presented with the fake documents, Roberts made a full admission.

Roberts made 58 fraudulent transactions between 30 June 2020 and 14 June 2022, Lerwick Sheriff Court previously heard.

The accused man admitted being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of VAT amounting to a total of £176,388.30, through submitting VAT returns to HMRC that he knew contained false information.

A total of £10,000 was withheld by HMRC, the court was previously told.

Ready to pay back £15,000 right away

During today’s hearing, Roberts’ defence agent Matthew Berlow said his client had come up with a repayment plan, including £15,000 up front and then £2,000 a month.

Berlow also said Roberts was hoping to sell two houses and use the proceeds to repay HMRC.

He added that Roberts’ “mission in life” was to repay the money.

However, after taking time to consider the sentence, Sheriff Cruickshank said he would be “failing in his public duty” if he did not impose a custodial sentence to mark the gravity of the offence.

The sheriff noted how the fraud took place over a “lengthy period”.

He also highlighted that HMRC can also attempt to recover funds through alternative avenues.