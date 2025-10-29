WATCH: Moray family narrowly escapes head-on crash as ‘speeding’ car loses control near Rothes

A Moray family narrowly escaped a head-on crash after a car appeared to lose control on the A941 outside Rothes.

Dashcam footage shows the heart-stopping moment a dark-coloured Range Rover swerved onto the wrong side of the road, forcing the driver to take evasive action.

Teigan, her husband James and their three young children were travelling towards Elgin for their weekend food shop when the incident occurred just after 1pm.

The family were left shaken after the ordeal, which they have reported to the police.

Teigan told The Press and Journal: “We were just about at the layby and saw a dark Range Rover that was coming around the corner.

“It appeared to be doing at least 80mph, and the driver had lost control.

“The car almost hit the back of the pickup in front of us.

“Then it was on our side of the road and was coming head-on.

“The brakes had locked on and you could see the smoke coming from the tyres, by the time the car got to us, it would have been doing 60-65mph.

“Thankfully, my husband swerved quickly into the layby.

“The car missed us by a second.”

A941 driver speeds away without stopping

The car behind them was also forced to swerve onto the grass verge to avoid being hit.

Teigan claimed the Range Rover didn’t stop and continued towards Rothes.

Teigan continued: “Both my husband and I were feeling sick with panic and were very angry that the car kept going.

“As were the two women in the car behind us, they were very upset and panicking too.”

The couple’s six-year-old daughter witnessed the ordeal and was left in tears, while their two younger children slept through it.

“My husband’s quick reactions saved us,” Teigan added.

“It could have been fatal for seven people.”

Following her ordeal, Teigan urged drivers to slow down, saying Moray has seen too many serious crashes this year.

She added: “You’d expect drivers to be more aware of the speed they are doing coming into a bend, especially when it’s wet.

“The bend that this happened on already has a crashed vehicle sitting in the trees on that layby.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.