Olivia Edwards fundraiser over £17,000 as community rallies around heartbroken family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Olivia Edwards fundraiser over £17,000 as community rallies around heartbroken family

Kingswells School has postponed their costume disco due to Olivia's death.

By Ross Hempseed
OLivia, in an Aberdeen top, standing next to a football.
Olivia Edwards died after taking unwell in Kingswells at the weekend. Image: Supplied.

Thanks to hundreds of donations, the fundraiser supporting the family of Olivia Edwards has reached more than £17,000.

The GoFundMe page was created by a family friend, Kathryn Campbell, in the wake of Olivia’s death.

So far more than 850 people have donated to help support Olivia’s heartbroken family.

This includes the Kingswells Community Centre which donated £1,000.

And the support has been such that the target has been regularly updated.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Olivia Edwards became unwell on the evening of October 25.

The eight-year-old was rushed from at the Kingswells Park and Ride to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

However, she sadly died a short time later.

Over £17,000 raised to support Olivia Edwards’ family

Since then, there has been an outpouring of tributes and support for the family of a young girl just one day from celebrating her ninth birthday.

Olivia’s father, Mark Edwards, who owns Edwards Blinds And Interiors, issued an emotional post on social media.

He said he would do anything to switch places with his daughter.

Kingswells School’s parent teacher council paid its own tribute to Olivia on the Kingswells’ Facebook page.

People have donated to help Olivia Edward’s family in the wake of her death. Image: GoFundMe.

The statement said: “We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news that a local young girl has tragically lost her life.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to her family, friends and all who knew her during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school also confirmed that the costume disco has been postponed.

They said: “Due to the tragic news this weekend, and to allow our community the time and space needed to grieve, we have made the decision to postpone the costume disco that was scheduled for Saturday November 1.”

Conversation