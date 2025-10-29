Olivia Edwards fundraiser over £17,000 as community rallies around heartbroken family

Thanks to hundreds of donations, the fundraiser supporting the family of Olivia Edwards has reached more than £17,000.

The GoFundMe page was created by a family friend, Kathryn Campbell, in the wake of Olivia’s death.

So far more than 850 people have donated to help support Olivia’s heartbroken family.

This includes the Kingswells Community Centre which donated £1,000.

And the support has been such that the target has been regularly updated.

The Press and Journal previously reported that Olivia Edwards became unwell on the evening of October 25.

The eight-year-old was rushed from at the Kingswells Park and Ride to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

However, she sadly died a short time later.

Over £17,000 raised to support Olivia Edwards’ family

Since then, there has been an outpouring of tributes and support for the family of a young girl just one day from celebrating her ninth birthday.

Olivia’s father, Mark Edwards, who owns Edwards Blinds And Interiors, issued an emotional post on social media.

He said he would do anything to switch places with his daughter.

Kingswells School’s parent teacher council paid its own tribute to Olivia on the Kingswells’ Facebook page.

The statement said: “We are deeply saddened to share the heartbreaking news that a local young girl has tragically lost her life.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to her family, friends and all who knew her during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school also confirmed that the costume disco has been postponed.

They said: “Due to the tragic news this weekend, and to allow our community the time and space needed to grieve, we have made the decision to postpone the costume disco that was scheduled for Saturday November 1.”